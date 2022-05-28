The boss of Snapchat sent this message to the employees. Subsequently, the company lost 40% of its value

Of that Snapchat that Google wanted to buy in 2016 for 30,000 million, there is less and less left. 2018 was his bad year in which he lost users for the first time. Now it has just lost 40% of its value on the stock market due to a very pessimistic message transmitted by its CEO to the company’s staff.

Specifically, the company has gone from being worth 37,000 million dollars to about 22,000 million dollars. And this collapse has affected other social networks. All after Evan Spiegel, its CEO, gave a very pessimistic statement to the workers. As leaked by Bloomberg, this internal memorandum warned of a slowdown in hiring in response to a “challenging macroeconomic environment.”

An environment more deteriorated than I thought





In the message, the CEO thanked the team for the work done. “Like many businesses, we continue to grapple with rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain shortages and workforce disruptions, to changes in platform policy, to the impact of the war in Ukraine, etc. In his words, the company could not have imagined that the macroeconomic environment would deteriorate as it did and so quickly.

Not everything was negative. He also said that “we believe that the progress we have made in growing our revenues, coupled with the strength of our balance sheet, has positioned us well for the current environment. fundamentals of our business remain strongour community is growing and engaged, and we are excited about the many opportunities that lie ahead.”

The company plans to continue hiring new team members, focusing on hiring for vacant positions, although it will reduce the pace of hiring for unopened positions for the remainder of the year. “We will also be evaluating the rest of our budgets for 2022 and management has been asked to review spending,” the CEO said.