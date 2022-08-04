The boxer who intimidated Enrique Burak in an interview

The renowned Televisa journalist, Enrique Burak, became nervous when interviewing Floy Mayweather (Photo: Instagram/@enriqueburak)

Among the recognized journalists of STUDYbefore televised sportsis the name of Enrique Burak. The experienced sports analyst has been in charge of covering baseball events, NFL, Olympic Games, World Cups and even soccer events of the Mexican tournament.

However, at some point in his career he was in charge of covering fights boxing and there he experienced a scenario that made him nervous despite his experience in sports media.

Although it is not one of the sports that he usually covers frequently, on one occasion he had to interview a world boxing figure; due to the relevance of the name, Burak became intimidated.

Enrique Burak felt intimidated by Floyd Mayweather during an interview (Photo: Instagram/@enriqueburak)

It was in an interview with Jorge Burro Van Rankin for the YouTube channel of At Saga where he confessed the name of the fighter who “intimidated” him with his mere presence. It was about Floyd Mayweather Jr.when Burro Asked by Van Rankin what has been the most recognized sports figure who has intimidated or made him nervous, the sportscaster said:

“I think Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather”

He recalled that when the Chapultepec television station assigned him to boxing, Enrique Burak had the coincidence of covering different fights in Las Vegas and in one of them he met the Money. So in an interview after a fight, the journalist from Televisa He approached him and felt the imposing image of the American boxer.

Enrique Burak has extensive experience in sports journalism (Photo: Instagram/@enriqueburak)

Even when Mayweather greeted Enrique Burakthe gesture made by the fighter caught Burak’s attention because the world champion was protecting his manos no matter who greeted him. The NFL Narrator He recalled that when he shook his hand, the former boxer barely grasped his fingers in the greeting and avoided lengthening the handshake any longer than necessary.

“He was coming from a fight, but do you know what caught my attention the most when I greeted him? he greets me like this (imitating the gesture with the Burro Van Rankin)”, narrated the current journalist from STUDY.

And it is that within what he could know of Mayweather was that he carried out that action to prevent his hands from getting hurt or someone from causing him harm on purpose: “It was so they wouldn’t squeeze his hand and you were to disgrace her, that’s how she does it, “added Burak.

Enrique Burak covered the Canelo Álvarez vs. Floyd Mayweather fight (Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus)

Although he did not reveal the year and in which fight he interviewed the Moneyhinted that it could have been when Saul Canelo Álvarez faced Mayweather in September 2013. And it is that the sports commentator added that at the time of those contests, he was in charge of following the success of the Pretty Boy.

He also added that thanks to world boxing he met the city of Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States, since it is the usual place where the great world boxing fights are held; such was the case when Canelo Alvarez lost to Mayweather by majority decision.

“I got to know Las Vegas for boxing and there was a time, it was several years, seven or eight years, when the boxing fights that were in Las Vegas with Mayweather, with the Canelo with some others I had to cover them”.

Enrique Burak is a regular NFL host on Televisa (Photo: Instagram/@enriqueburak)

Burak’s career in sports journalism has left an important legacy for the sports programs of Televisa. One of them was his contribution to the The Playthe sports bar star program Televised sports.

He was responsible for introducing the section sports world, which summarized the most important sports agenda outside of Mexican soccer for the weekend; among them he introduced the American, baseball, basketball, among others.

KEEP READING:

Gennady Golovkin assured that facing Canelo will be “fighting against the best of all”

Chicharito and the controversial gesture he made to the Mexican flag in a Galaxy game

The best memes left by the fight between Fox Sports and Claro Video for the transmission of America