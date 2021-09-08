“The boy is very well”: Jorge Theiler spoke about the role of Funes Mori despite criticism

The naturalized Mexican soccer player celebrates one of his first goals with the Tricolor (Photo: Kelvin Kuo / Reuters)

The qualifying rounds of the Concacaf heading to Qatar 2022 have already started. Mexico is about to dispute its third commitment in the search for the long-awaited ticket to the World Cup fair and its rival for said meeting will be Panama. The duel will take place this Wednesday in the Rommel Fernández Stadium, in the Panamanian capital.

So far, the Tricolor has a balance in favor with two consecutive victories: the first three points were obtained on the first date when he defeated 2-1 at the Jamaica national team at Aztec stadium, the second victory was achieved after beating the Selection of Costa Rica.

With both results, Mexico was positioned in the first position of the classification. However, on various occasions different criticisms have been exposed towards the Mexican nationalized Argentine footballer, Rogelio Funes Mori.

Funes Mori has already started his participation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Mayela Lopez / REUTERS)

In the case of the Argentine-Mexican forward, Jorge Theiler stressed that they see him in good shape and have no doubt that his performance will improve.

“We see Rogelio very well, with great enthusiasm, as we see Henry Martín, as we see Santiago Giménez, all the boys who are here are working to improve and score goals, like everyone else, they are very well, working day by day to improve, looking for things to be done better, with very high morale, trying to correct things that are done wrong, “said Theiler.

The current top scorer of the Rayados from Monterrey became a national team with Mexico in the recent summer when the gold Cup and he was one of those chosen by Gerardo Martino. During this continental competition, Funes Mori played as a starter and in his six appearances he scored three goals. In addition to a bit more in a friendly.

Jorge Theiler will be in charge of the Mexican Soccer Team during the match against Panama (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Another of the favorite targets of many specialists has been the Mexican team overall, because despite being the leader in the classification, they do not like the way they play and Martino and his coaching staff have been blamed for the malfunction.

“I do not know why the criticism, the team has done things well, the two games they have won they did well. Against Jamaica he dominated, he did the things he had to do, against Costa Rica the same, he did a good first half and then what was necessary to take the three points, “he said. Jorge Theiler, who is in command of the national cadre during the absence of the Tata for an eye surgery, which also kept him out for the Costa Rican game.

“Everyone will see what they want to see, if something positive can be obtained from the criticism we will take it out, Gerardo will take action on the matter and correct what he has to correct. We are satisfied with the establishment ”, he assured Theiler.

Henry Martin in the celebration of his goal with which Mexico beat Jamaica at the Azteca stadium. EFE / EPA-EFE / José Méndez



The Tricolor could present new variants in its starting eleven with respect to the initial line-up of the game against Costa Rica and one of the areas that would be modified would be the front. Funes Mori could be replaced by the Eagles striker, Henry Martin, or by the young squad of Cruz Azul, Santiago Gimenez.

Martín has seen a few minutes during this date FIFAHe even managed to score the winning goal against Jamaica. In addition to playing a few minutes against the Ticos.

Secondly, Giménez has not been able to see action with the National Team.

