The boy on the cover of “Nevermind” sued Nirvana for child pornography

With its tormented and wounded rock, “Nevermind” (1991) brought the grunge style to the height of its revolution.

Spencer Elden, which as a child appeared on the famous album cover “Nevermind” (1991) from Nirvana, sued the former members and heirs of the group on Tuesday.

“The defendants intentionally and commercially promoted Spencer’s child pornography and used the shocking nature of his image to promote themselves and their music at Spencer’s expense.”, assures the complaint filed in a Californian court and that it was picked up by the US media.

The lawsuit also contends that the defendants benefited and continue to benefit from “The commercialization of sexual exploitation” from Elden.

Among those indicated by this complaint appear Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, that together with the legendary and disappeared Kurt Cobain (1967-1994) made up the classic Nirvana line-up.

The lawsuit also points to Kirk Weddle, who was the cover photographer for “Nevermind”; already Courtney Love as heir to the Cobain estate.

Strangely, the complaint also accuses Chad Channing, who was a drummer for Nirvana in its early years and who left the band in 1990, that is, before “Nevermind” was released.

Elden seeks compensation for, the lawsuit says, “The damage it has suffered and will continue to suffer for life.”

The cover of “Nevermind” is considered one of the most iconic in rock history and shows a baby diving in a pool and hunting for a dollar bill.

As a teenager and as an adult, Elden has jumped back into the pool to recreate that cover several times.

That was what he did, for example, in 2016 when the album’s quarter century was completed.

In 2016 Spencer Elden recreated the iconic photo (@nypost)

On other occasions, he has shown to the press his disgust for being linked to that image.

Depression, anger and anguish burst the charts thanks to the desperate cry of Nirvana in “Nevermind”, an album that, with its tormented and wounded rock, took the grunge style at the height of his revolution.

Led by an atheist martyr and swept away by the hurricane of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”Perhaps the most important and influential rock song of the 90s, Nirvana flew high with “Nevermind,” but its success also led its singer Kurt Cobain into a labyrinth of self-destruction from which he would never emerge alive.

