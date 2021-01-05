The boy reached the police station with the girl, said to the inspector, please, get us married, we are very much in love

Lucknow: The news of many folds comes to know in Uttar Pradesh, another unique news has come out in this link. Where a strange case reached the Mainpuri police station. This case was not a criminal but a love affair. A boy reached the police station with a certificate of attaining majority and upon reaching here, he pleaded before the inspector that the boy’s family is not ready to marry his girlfriend. In such a situation, Inspector Sir, please get married. Also Read – Corona virus vaccine will be available in UP on this day, Chief Minister Yogi gives big update

The case is of Kishni police station of Mainpuri. Here the lover couple reaches the police station and asks to get married to the inspector. They say that they love each other very much but the family members are against their love and marriage. Now after knowing such a case of love affair, the station in-charge also got shocked. He talked to both the boy and the girl, after which his family was bullied. The family has currently asked for 15 days time and assured to solve the problem. On this matter, the police has instructed the young man and his family members.

Explain that during this time, the loving couple had also brought a certificate of attaining majority. Seenu's son Ali Hyder told the police that he loves a young woman living in Kishni area whom he has brought with him. Let us tell that after this the family was called and both the young men and women were sent home with their family members and it was instructed that both of them are adults, so the decision should be taken keeping in mind their feelings, so that both do not get harassed.