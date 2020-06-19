The Boys: 7 Quick Things We Know About Season 2

The Boys Season 2 additionally solid Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit for recurring roles. Visnjic will play Alistair Adana, who’s the charming chief of a mysterious church. Doumit performs Victoria Neuman, a congresswoman. Kripke additionally teased on his Twitter web page that Patton Oswalt will seem in Season 2, however he didn’t say extra concerning the position.

Giancarlo Esposito made a short look in The Boys Season 1, and he’ll have a good larger position within the second season. Kripke advised Leisure Weekly that Esposito’s character, Mr. Edgar, will seem in 4 or 5 episodes in Season 2.