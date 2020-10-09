The Boys | Becca Butcher death and comic book comparison

We weren’t precisely anticipating a contented ending in The Boys’ season two finale, however the stage of death, tragedy and dismemberment in What I Know put the remainder of this yr’s episodes to disgrace, delivering a couple of emotional gut-punches together with the bodily ones.

Look away now when you haven’t watched the finale but, as a result of under the bounce we’ll be delving into some severe spoiler territory.

Nonetheless right here? Then you definitely’ll know that the ultimate downfall of Stormfront (Aya Money) got here at a heavy worth. Because the ex-Nazi supe tried to choke Becca (Shantel VanSanten) to death, the latter’s son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) lastly activated his latent superpowers to avoid wasting her.

Sadly, whereas his heat-vision blast did take out Stormfront (whereas nonetheless alive, she had extreme accidents together with the lack of all 4 limbs) Ryan additionally inadvertently killed his mom Becca, leaving her to die within the arms of Karl City’s Billy Butcher.

Regardless of his fury, Billy ended up defending Ryan from his organic father Homelander (Antony Starr) after promising Becca he’d defend her youngster – however because the collection closes, Butcher is left alone once more, tragically separated from his spouse so quickly after their reunion.

And in an ironic twist, this shock plot flip really takes the collection nearer to Garth Ennis’ authentic comic book, which noticed Butcher’s spouse killed by her and Homelander’s son a while earlier than the occasions of the story unfold. Within the print model, Becca died when the super-baby (full with flight and laser model) burst out from inside her, with Billy killing the kid quickly after.

Again in 2019, the tip of season one shocked followers of the comic when it was revealed that Becca and her super-son had been alive in any case – however with hindsight, maybe we should always have seen it coming that Billy wasn’t in for a contented reunion. Now, after years of assuming Becca was lifeless, and a quick interval of realising she was nonetheless on the market, Butcher’s again to being alone.



Precisely what new acts of violent revenge towards supes it will spur him to is at present unclear, however one factor’s for certain – with Becca gone, there actually is nothing holding him again any extra. Within the authentic comic book story, the widowed Butcher is much more ruthless and self-destructive than the TV model.

Warning: some severe spoilers for The Boys comic book comply with!

After efficiently killing Homelander and the Seven, the comic book Butcher turned on anybody else who had Compound V of their veins (together with some pleasant supes), earlier than murdering his personal teammates after they tried to cease his rampage. Now, there’s no saying the Amazon collection will comply with this storyline precisely – but when we had been Butcher’s team-mates, we’d be preserving an additional eye out.

In different phrases, darkish occasions could also be forward for Billy Butcher and the remainder of The Boys. Properly, darker occasions, anyway.

