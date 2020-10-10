The Boys ending explained | Who was exploding heads in season 2?

The Boys season two concluded because it started (and continued all through), filled with bangs and whimpers because the titular crew of superhero-stompers lastly took on Stormfront (Aya Money) in a climactic remaining conflict.

However what precisely occurred in The Boys’ season two finale? What does that explosive twist imply for any future episodes, and the place will we depart the characters as episode eight’s credit roll?

Try our ending breakdown beneath to seek out out, however beware – we’re coping with some critical finale spoilers, so if you happen to haven’t checked out the episode but, you’d higher go achieve this first…

What occurred in The Boys finale?

OK, strap in – as a result of that is pretty difficult.

The Boys season two ended with plenty of violence (quelle shock) as Stormfront was lastly taken down by Starlight, Queen Maeve and Kimiko after her Nazi secret was uncovered to the world earlier in the episode.

“Ladies get it achieved” certainly – although it was really another person who took her out of the equation for good. When Stormfront flew off to confront Becca Butcher (Shantel VanSanten), Becca and Homelander’s son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) unintentionally used his latent warmth imaginative and prescient, barbecuing Stormfront (and eradicating her limbs) and inadvertently killing his mom.

Enraged, Billy Butcher (Karl City) was about able to take Ryan out of the equation for good – however when Homelander arrived to assert his son, Butcher defended him as a substitute, remembering his promise to Becca to guard her youngster.

And with Queen Maeve readily available to blackmail Homelander into submission, a brand new establishment was reached – Starlight, Maeve and A-Practice are again in the Seven, The Boys’ information have been expunged, and Ryan is in the productive custody of the CIA.

Butcher is obtainable a job by Mallory taking down supes in a extra official capability (in a mirror of his place in the supply comics), whereas Hughie (Jack Quaid) additionally will get a brand new gig on the marketing campaign crew of principled politician Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).

Oh, and Homelander stood on a skyscraper, pleasuring himself and shouting that he may do no matter he appreciated. Enterprise as normal.

All’s properly that ends properly, then – aside from the truth that it’s additionally revealed that Congresswomen Neuman is behind the spate of mysterious head-explosions all through the collection, murdering varied characters for some unknown agenda. Clearly, Hughie’s gone out of the frying pan and into the fireplace…

The Boys season 2 ending explained

Whereas plenty of unfastened ends had been tied up in The Boys’ season two finale, the reveal of Neuman’s machinations pulls out a complete new mess of threads as we head into season three. Why did she homicide so many utilizing her talents, together with her Chief of Workers, throughout the Congressional Listening to for Vought? The place did her talents come from anyway? And what had been her general motives?

Effectively, some clues could be discovered by simply who had their heads exploded by her. The earliest instance, the CIA’s Susan Raynor (Jennifer Esposito), was about to inform the Boys a part of the horrible reality about Stormfront earlier than her noggin turned nougat – clearly, then, this was a secret Neuman didn’t need on the market.

Later, it was these about to blow the whistle on Vought on the congressional listening to who had their heads popped like bubblewrap, taking the stress off the multinational company in their hour of best want.

Nonetheless later, Homelander and Stormfront speculated that it was Vought boss Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) who was behind the assault – so what in the event that they had been proper? What if Neuman is a sleeper agent groomed by Vought, given powers at a younger age and despatched by way of the political system to assist advance the corporate’s schemes from the within?

Neuman’s liberal credentials and anti-superhero, anti-Vought credentials make her the final particular person anybody would count on of finishing up their agenda, in any case, and Edgar clearly isn’t past such back-room dealing.

All the things Neuman does in the collection obliquely appears to assist Vought’s motives on the time (therefore Stormfront’s secret turning into one thing they wished leaked later in the collection), proper all the way down to murdering Church of the Collective founder Alastair Adana (Goran Višnjić) to take away his maintain over her after he handed on some delicate paperwork.

Trying again, we will bear in mind Agent Raynor’s remaining phrases earlier than she spoke no extra – “It’s Vought! It’s a f**king coup from the within.” With hindsight, she was actually onto one thing – and perhaps Neuman knew that.

In fact, it could possibly be that Neuman has different motives, which we’re positive we’ll be taught extra about in season three. Perhaps she’s not solely beholden to Vought, and has her personal agenda that may solely develop into clear as Hughie unknowingly joins her crew.

A method or one other, although, we’re positive this massive twist will encourage a lot of dialogue over the approaching months and years earlier than The Boys returns. Roll on season three…

