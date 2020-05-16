The Boys’ Mother’s Day Celebration Is Truly F’d Up

All all through Season 1, Homelander, the terrifying chief of the elite superhero workforce referred to as The Seven, proved himself a mentally unstable and hot-tempered man. The solely one that might actually maintain him in verify was Madelyn Stillwell, The Seven’s supervisor. Their relationship was pretty disturbing as a result of, although Homelander was positively interested in her, he additionally noticed her as a mother-figure. Suffice it to say that the freaky nature of their relationship is on full show in a video made to, uh, have fun Mom’s Day. Try the official Twitter publish beneath!