The Boys newcomer teases Stormfront and Homelander clash

The Boys’ new star Aya Money dropped main hints in regards to the fraught relationship between Stormfront and Homelander that’ll play out in season two.

The 38-year-old actress is launched within the Amazon superhero present’s upcoming season as Stormfront, a Neo-Nazi ‘supe’ who turns into the latest addition to The Seven.

Chatting with ComicBook forward of The Boys season two’s debut, Money stated that Homelander (Antony Starr) begins to really feel threatened by Stormfront as a result of he’s lastly met his match.

“I feel she’s not fearful of him and there’s actually no-one on the earth who is just not fearful of him,” she stated.

She continued: “I feel she’s not fearful of him as a result of she is as robust or virtually as robust as him, so she’s not intimidated by his powers, however I additionally assume that she reads him rather well and I feel she’s there to get below his pores and skin and to indicate him that there’s a brand new boss on the town and there’s a distinct technique to lead.”

Money, who’s greatest identified for starring in comedy-drama You’re the Worst, additionally spoke to ComicBookMovie.com about taking up the position of Stormfront, which has been gender-swapped for the TV present.

“Stormfront’s attention-grabbing as a result of I’m used to enjoying ‘unhealthy woman’ characters, which means deeply traumatised or self-destructive ladies who you don’t essentially see because the woman subsequent door with the guts of gold, however are that is kind of the other.”

“She’s virtually the ballsy woman subsequent door with a coronary heart of acid, in order that’s a very attention-grabbing dynamic and I’m used to with characters seeing the opposite change,” Money continued. “Nevertheless it’s actually enjoyable to play a personality you even agree with typically, however her intentions will not be good.”

Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys was tailored from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comics of the identical title about two rival superhero teams for Amazon Prime Video final yr.

Chatting with Digital Spy about his resolution to stray from the comics by depicting Stormfront as a girl, Kripke defined that he wished to create Homelander’s “worst nightmare”.

“And his worse nightmare can be a robust lady who wasn’t afraid of him and preceded to steal his highlight.”

He additionally added that he wished to showcase how Stormfront makes use of social media to construct assist for her racist values, saying: “A variety of hate and detrimental thought as of late, if you happen to look on-line, is packaged in actually slick, social media-attractive methods. It’s not just like the previous dudes with crew cuts within the 1960s newsreels anymore.”

Season two will see Karl City return as The Boys’ chief Billy Butcher, who’s coping with the fallout of discovering that his lacking spouse is in reality alive, and elevating a child fathered by his nemesis, Homelander.

The Boys season two is arriving on Amazon Prime on Friday 4th September.