The Boys reveals the Homelander twist that WON’T be in the Amazon series

It’s honest to say that Amazon’s superhero satire The Boys has already flown (sooner than a rushing bullet) fairly removed from its supply materials, with all kinds of storylines from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s unique comedian jettisoned or in any other case modified for the on-screen model.

For instance, season two’s secret-Nazi supe Stormfront (Aya Money) was initially a extra explicitly evil male character, The Deep (Chace Crawford) was far much less of a caped creep whereas The Boys themselves had a considerably totally different, extra super-powered backstory.

And now, one other main twist from the comics has apparently been scrapped from the series, with a refined scene in season two’s penultimate (and most up-to-date) episode marking a major change to the storyline for Antony Starr’s unhinged Seven chief Homelander. Now, The Boys is extra unpredictable than ever…

Warning – minor spoilers for The Boys season two episode seven observe, together with main spoilers for The Boys comedian guide.

Earlier than we clarify the change, we’d like some background. In the comedian guide model of The Boys one in all the most surprising twists comes when mysterious superhero Black Noir – a silent, Batman-like murderer on premiere super-team The Seven – is revealed to be a clone of Homelander, saved in the wings for when the all-American super-psycho really went over the edge.

In different phrases, he was the nuclear possibility – a technique to kill and probably change Homelander if the worst ought to occur. However sadly a life in the shadows drove this clone much more insane than his “brother”, driving him to commit atrocities and wicked acts in the hope of constructing the actual Homelander doubt his sanity, or to border him and be given the kill-order.

At this level in the series, followers had already begun to suspect that this storyline wouldn’t be tailored on to the present. For one factor, one in all Black Noir’s atrocities in the comics already performed out otherwise on-screen (in the comics, he not directly prompted the demise of main character Billy Butcher’s spouse Becca), and usually talking the Homelander storyline appeared to be going in a unique course.

Nonetheless, the penultimate episode of The Boys seemingly proved that this twist has been left on the scrapheap for good – as a result of for the first time followers really get a glimpse of Black Noir’s face in the present, proving as soon as and for all that he’s not a Homelander clone.

Revealed throughout a climactic battle scene (which we received’t spoil the particulars of right here), we do solely see the decrease half of Noir’s face – nonetheless it seems to be the face of actor Nathan Mitchell, who has portrayed Black Noir since the series’ first season, and never Antony Starr.

In different phrases, there’s no likelihood that this Black Noir may be a Homelander clone in spite of everything – and whereas this might sound apparent given that Mitchell has been credited as the character since the begin, there have been nonetheless some who questioned if this might be a misdirect given that we nonetheless hadn’t seen Black Noir’s face.

Now, it appears all however sure that the Homelander clone plot has been jettisoned for good – except, after all, The Boys has some deviously twisted technique to embody that storyline in a unique manner. In any case, if there’s one factor we’ve realized from this series it’s to count on the sudden…

The Boys releases new episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Fridays. Need one thing else to observe? Try our full TV Information.