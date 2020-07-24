‘The Boys’ Season 2: Everything We Learned From Comic-Con Panel

The Boys are again — nicely, nearly, anyway.

“The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke and stars Karl City, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon and Aya Money bought collectively for a digital panel as a part of San Diego [email protected] on Thursday, throughout which they revealed that the present’s already been renewed for Season three and can get an aftershow hosted by Aisha Tyler, who moderated the panel. In addition they previewed some particulars about Season 2, together with what new characters like Money’s Stormfront might be like and the place we discover Hughie, Butcher, Annie, Homelander and extra.

See the most important takeaways about Season 2, which is able to hit Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 4, under.

Season 2 Will Deal with White Nationalism and Systemic Racism

Talking about how Season 1 coated topical points like #MeToo and the American weapons trade, Kripke mentioned Season 2 will take purpose at white nationalism, white supremacy and systemic racism. That shouldn’t come as an excessive amount of of a shock to those that are conversant in Stormfront, the brand new addition to The Seven who’s performed by Money and, within the comics, is a male neo-Nazi. Money didn’t reveal an excessive amount of about her character on the panel, however praised Kripke for “each permitting her humanity and hopefully punishing her.”

A-Practice Survived (however Nonetheless Isn’t Doing Nice)

One of many massive cliffhangers on the finish of Season 1 was the destiny of A-Practice, who had suffered a coronary heart assault resulting from his abuse of Compound V, with Hughie and Annie trying to save lots of him. The speedster does find yourself surviving, however his habit to the drug has taken a heavy toll on his physique — his most necessary asset.

“Bodily, A-Practice is in unhealthy form,” Usher mentioned. “He’s abused Compound V and it’s taken some very long-term results on his physique and him being an athlete, that’s very a lot on the forefront of the problems that he has to take care of. However A-Practice has so many issues that he’s been actually operating from for thus lengthy, now he’s within the place the place he has to only cease, flip and face this stuff, and it’s tearing him aside.”

Tyler additionally teased that A-Practice, who was targeted on Hughie in Season 1, will discover a new goal. Usher agreed, saying A-Practice’s methodology of coping with points is “deflecting” to others.

The Boys Are ‘Completely Screwed’

After Season 1, The Boys are fugitives, on the run and “principally completely screwed,” as Kripke put it. However they’re additionally coping with some points internally; Butcher discovered that his spouse, Becca, is alive and elevating a superpowered son, who Homelander, who raped Becca years earlier, is the daddy of. Butcher’s focus turns into solely saving his spouse, and he isn’t afraid of turning on The Boys to take action. “How far is Butcher prepared to go? How a lot is he prepared to sacrifice?” City mentioned. “Will he once more jeopardize his workforce?”

Hughie, in the meantime, is loads much less trusting of Butcher than he as soon as was. “There’s one second early on the place — spoilers — Butcher comes again and Hughie’s not enthusiastic about it, and he offers Hughie the previous traditional ‘Kenan and Kel,’ ‘we’re gonna do that factor, it’s gonna be nice, you’ll like it,’” Quaid mentioned, impersonating City. “After that, Hughie says, ‘No, I by no means like it.’”

There Will Be Some New Workforce-Ups

Each City and Moriarty teased that Butcher and Annie will work collectively in some capability, with Moriarty saying that Annie holds onto her morals however “she’s compelled to adapt to this darkish world that she’s been uncovered to.”

“That’s the place some actually fascinating storylines are available, like collaborating with characters and doing team-ups that you’d by no means anticipate, and exploring dynamics between her and Hughie, for instance, who’s damaged her coronary heart,” she mentioned.

“After which she’s bought Butcher, who shot her within the chest. But she’s gotta type of be a part of forces with him,” she added. “Her goal stays the identical, however she hardens loads on account of Season 1.”

Homelander and The Deep Will Be Wanting Inward

“Season 1 was very exterior, whereas Season 2 may be very inner,” Starr mentioned about Homelander, the secretly evil Superman-esque determine who was coping with a severe Oedipal advanced in Season 1 within the type of Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), who he killed within the finale. “He finds traces of Stillwell, and reconnects that means, and that could be a second of pure connection for Homelander and Stillwell,” he mentioned after Tyler confirmed a photograph of Homelander sipping what is probably going Stillwell’s breast milk.

The Deep, in the meantime, was despatched to Ohio in Season 1 after Annie revealed to the general public that he had sexually assaulted her. Crawford mentioned The Deep “was very ripe for getting pulled right into a sure type of religious journey.” “He goes on a couple of totally different quests to seek out love and discover connection in that means,” he mentioned.

We’ll Study Extra About Mom’s Milk, Kimiko and Frenchie

Season 2 will reveal fairly a bit about a number of the members of The Boys that audiences don’t know an excessive amount of about but. Within the comics, Alonso defined, Mom’s Milk was born with Compound V in his blood, however within the present, he as a substitute has “an infection with being a fighter of freedom.” “That’s what he’s contaminated with: risking what he has within the pursuit of justice.”

Tyler additionally teased that there might be reveals about the place Kimiko got here from and why she doesn’t converse. “Her relationship along with her historical past that we discover out in Season 2 additionally alters the connection she has with Frenchie slightly bit,” Fukuhara mentioned, with Capon including that Frenchie will get his personal “origin story” within the new episodes.

Watch a clip from Season 2 — the place The Boys drive a ship right into a whale that The Deep tried to make use of to cease them — under.