The Boys season 2 moment Homelander star thought had “gone too far”

Antony Starr, the actor who performed Homelander in Amazon’s The Boys, has revealed the moment he thought the superhero collection “went too far”. And no, it’s not that rectal explosion from season one.

The star revealed that he initially he had reservations about one scene within the upcoming second season by which the titular gang of outlaw superhero-hunters plough a speedboat via a whale.

Talking in regards to the (extraordinarily bloody) moment, which has been launched by Amazon Prime Video as a preview clip, Starr mentioned he thought they had been “going too far” when first studying the script. Nonetheless, he now says the set-piece is one in all his favorite scenes within the season.

“Whenever you see an enormous sequence like that, it’s nonetheless anchored within the wants of character,” he informed EW.

“The story continues to be being pushed by the character’s wants. The Boys try to get away and The Deep is attempting to get again into the Seven. So, while, yeah, it’s fairly whacky and kooky, it’s anchored in very sturdy character wants and story.”

Starr additionally opened up in regards to the present’s green-lit third season. Effectively, partly: the actor merely gave a two-word trace. “The solely phrases that Eric [Kripke, header writer] mentioned to me about season three had been ‘homicidal maniac.’ [Homelander is] a homicidal maniac anyway, so I’m unsure what meaning,” Starr mentioned.

The Boys season two sees the return of Homelander, alongside members of the Vought Seven superhero group, together with Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Practice (Jessie T Usher) and Chace Crawford (The Deep).

No-nonsense powerful man Billy Butcher (Karl City) and reluctant apprentice Hughie (Jack Quaid) additionally star in new episodes.

The Boys season 2 launches on Friday 4th September on Amazon Prime Video. For those who’re searching for one thing else to observe, take a look at our TV Information.