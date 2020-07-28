The Boys season 2 release date on Amazon Prime Video – solid, trailer and news

Since making an enormous splash when it debuted on Amazon Prime Video final summer time, followers have been eagerly ready for particulars in regards to the second season of brutal tremendous hero satire The Boys.

Thankfully, we lastly know extra in regards to the hotly anticipated follow-up, which can proceed the story of Billy Butcher’s band of vigilantes and their battle in opposition to nasty corporate-owned super-team The Seven.

The satirical drama is shaping as much as be one of many largest tv exhibits of 2020, securing an advance renewal for season three and a spin-off discuss present hosted by Aisha Tyler.

Kicking off every week earlier than the second season, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will characteristic solid interviews, dialogue on all the largest plot developments and evaluation of all of the hidden easter eggs.

Amazon Prime Video has launched an prolonged clip from season two, which sees Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Dangerous) return as sinister CEO Stan Edgar, who’s trying to realize political energy utilizing his dwelling weapons.

If the stunning scene is any indication, the present hasn’t misplaced any of its edge and its unhinged characters will solely develop into extra scary within the episodes to come back.

Amazon has additionally dropped The Boys season 2 trailer, which reveals an ongoing nationwide manhunt for Billy Butcher and his associates, whereas Homelander turns into extra concerned in his son’s life.

Right here’s the whole lot we all know to this point about The Boys season two.

When is The Boys season 2’s release date?

It was introduced on 26th June 2020 that the second season of the present would premiere on 4th September 2020 – although in a barely completely different format than the primary.

Whereas the preliminary run noticed all eight episodes added to Prime in a single go, the collection goes weekly for its second instalment – with three episodes debuting at launch and new additions each Friday till ninth October 2020.

Behind-the-scenes discuss present Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys will premiere on 28th August with a particular season one recap, with a brand new version accompanying every subsequent season two episode.

The Boys season 2 solid



The second season of The Boys will see the return of a lot of the surviving members of the solid, together with The Boys themselves headed up by Karl City (Thor: Ragnarok) because the intimidating Billy Butcher.

Jack Quaid may even return as his latest confederate Hughie Campbell, who doesn’t at all times have the abdomen for Butcher’s cruel method to issues.

Count on to see extra of Laz Alonso’s Marvin and Tomer Capon’s Frenchie, two members of The Boys who steadily conflict over how they need to run their operations, in addition to Karen Fukuhara as their highly effective enhanced ally Kimiko.

The official Twitter account for The Boys posted the beneath picture of the vigilante group giving the finger in entrance of a poster of their rivals, which means their trademark dangerous perspective isn’t going wherever…

Talking of The Seven (or what’s left of them), we’ll certainly be getting extra of Anthony Starr’s terrifying Superman allegory Homelander, who will in all probability solely develop into extra unhinged over the course of season two.

His surviving associates embody warrior Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), speedster A-Prepare (Jessie T Usher), aquatic hero The Deep (Chace Crawford), and their latest recruit Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the one member of the staff with a conscience.

There’s additionally the ludicrously named Black Noir, a Batman parody portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, who’s but to talk or take off his masks – however season two may reveal a bit extra about him.

We’ll even be handled to some new additions together with actor and comic Patton Oswalt (Brokers of SHIELD) in a high secret position, Goran Visnjic (Santa Clarita Eating regimen) as a charismatic church chief, and Claudia Doumit (Timeless) as a promising younger congresswoman.

In the meantime, Aya Money (You’re The Worst) will seem in season two as a Neo-Nazi with tremendous powers who goes by the moniker Stormfront and turns into a sworn enemy of The Boys.

You’ll be able to catch her within the clip beneath, awkwardly introducing herself to Homelander and Queen Maeve, whereas a legion of passionate followers watches on social media.

What’s going to occur in The Boys season 2?

**Spoilers for season one**

The first season of The Boys ended on an enormous cliffhanger, as Billy Butcher discovered himself reunited together with his lacking spouse, who’s revealed to have been elevating Homelander’s child.

Season two must decide up on the fallout of that reveal and discover a means for Butcher to get off Homelander’s radar, which received’t be straightforward given his unimaginable powers.

All of the whereas, Vought Worldwide is trying to claim dominance on world politics by securing an important defence contract with the US authorities.

In the event that they succeed at their aim, it might be a catastrophe for the world, because the abroad atrocities of “superhero” Black Noir are interspersed inside scenes of a tense boardroom negotiation.

Watch beneath, however beware graphic violence and gore – that is The Boys in any case, what did you count on?

The Boys season 2 trailer

Amazon Prime Video revealed a primary have a look at season two of The Boys late final yr, which doesn’t give a lot away when it comes to plot – except for the truth that there will likely be a lot extra gory fights.

A full teaser trailer was launched on eighth July, with additional plot particulars probably teased – together with a nationwide manhunt for Billy Butcher, and Homelander apparently testing his son’s superhero talents by pushing him off a constructing.

