The Boys Season 2 Reveals First Look At New Gender-Swapped Superhero

March 9, 2020
3 Min Read
The Boys Season 2 Reveals First Look At New Gender-Swapped Superhero

the boys comic stormfront


After blowing viewers expectations away with its boisterous, envelope-pushing first season, Amazon’s The Boys is returning to the streaming service for Season 2 later this 12 months, and issues will solely get extra sophisticated for the titular group of anti-superhero vigilantes. One of many largest issues will little question be the arrival of the mega-powerful supe who goes by the identify of Stormfront, and we lastly have our first have a look at the quasi-hero.

As portrayed by Aya Money of You are the Worst and Fosse/Verdon fame, Stormfront’s live-action debut will probably be a twist on the comedian e-book supply materials, the place the character was a square-jawed male. Take a look at Money’s Stormfront under!

A storm is approaching #TheBoys! We’ve your unique first have a look at ‘You are the Worst’ star Aya Money’s character, Stormfront, in season 2. Faucet the hyperlink in our bio for extra particulars and photographs. ????: James Minchin/Amazon; Jan Thijs/Amazon

Stormfront would be the latest member of the branded and owned superhero group The Seven, who misplaced their non-powered chief close to the tip of Season 1 whereas their multi-powered chief turned extra assured and merciless. Contemplating Stormfront is the one supe that might maintain her personal in a fisticuffs brawl in opposition to Homelander, she’s clearly the one he’ll have to be fearful about probably the most. (I imply, he needs to be fearful about Karl City’s Butcher greater than something, however preserve your folks shut and all that.) 

For anybody questioning what to anticipate from Stormfront’s transition from comics to TV, here is how Aya Money described issues to EW, saying:

I believe Stormfront is sort of a nuclear bomb that goes off within the Seven. Possibly nuclear bomb isn’t the suitable phrase. We’re in Chernobyl. There you go. It’s a Chernobyl factor. . . . I believe she’s right here to explode Vought. She’s right here to attempt to get Vought again to the unique concept behind creating superheroes… And she or he could be fairly the feminist. There’s numerous, I wouldn’t say misdirect, however she is also a really empowered lady.

The Boys will return to Amazon for Season 2 later in 2020, with an official premiere date not but being launched. Take a look at the bloodified Season 2 trailer, and keep tuned for all the opposite massive premieres occurring within the Winter and Spring TV schedule.

