The Boys season 3 already has a premiere date on High Video, showed in a brand new teaser trailer

Season 3 of The Boys will premiere its first 3 episodes international on High Video on June 3, 2022, and the remainder 5 episodes will air due to this fact each Friday thru July 8.

The discharge date of the 3rd season of The Boys has been introduced by way of a brand new teaser trailer on High Video’s reputable Twitter, which you’ll see underneath. It has additionally been showed within the closing bankruptcy of the miniseries that it serves as a bridge between the second one and 3rd seasons of the sequence.

Buckle up, everyone. This wild journey starts June 3. 😈 %.twitter.com/7jCxpeVwOg — High Video (@PrimeVideo) January 7, 2022

Antony Starr will go back to play the narcissistic chief of The Seven along Karl City, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, one of the most first superheroes injected with Compound V right through Global Struggle II, about which we give an explanation for the whole lot we knew together with the brand new characters that arrive in those new episodes.

After Soldier Boy fought in WWII, he turned into the primary superstar and a mainstay of American tradition for many years. The historical past of your Payback crew will most probably play a big position in season 3 of The Boys.

The sequence has been a real good fortune for Amazon High Video, and its 2nd season premiered in 2020. On June 3 we will be able to get started taking part in Season 3 of The Boys.