The Boys Season 4 introduces two new characters with their first images

Though we’ll have to wait to find out more about two of the new supers joining The Boys Season 4, Prime Video has shared the first images by Sister Sage, played by Susan Heyward, and by Firecracker, played by Valorie Curry.

Prime Video will wait until The Boys season 4 premiere to share exactly who these characters arebut the images give us a small glimpse of the two.

Curry has previously appeared in 2016’s The Lost Symbol, The Tick, American Pastoral and Blair Witch. Heyward has acted in Delilah, Orange is the New Black, Powers and Vinyl. Both Curry and Heyward also appeared on the series The Following.

We still don’t know exactly when is the fourth season of the boys coming to Prime Video, but casting announcements for the upcoming season that revealed the additions of Curry and Heyward also confirmed that Cameron Crovetti’s Ryan Butcher will become a full-time regular after starring in a recurring role in the second and third seasons. season of The Boys.

We also recently learned that Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for his work on The Walking Dead, is joining Season 4 of The Boys.