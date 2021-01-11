‘The Boys,’ ‘Soul,’ ‘Palm Springs’ Top Critics Choice Super Awards

“The Boys,” “Soul” and “Palm Springs” emerged as the massive winners from the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards.

Amazon Prime Video’s superhero-vigilante drama “The Boys” nabbed essentially the most wins of any title, with 4: superhero sequence, actor in a superhero sequence for Antony Starr, actress in a superhero sequence for Aya Money and villain in a sequence, once more for Starr. Each “Palm Springs,” the Hulu/Neon movie starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.Ok. Simmons, and the animated Disney Plus characteristic “Soul” every took house three trophies. “Palm Springs” picked up earned the science fiction/fantasy film award, in addition to the actor and actress awards in that style class for Samberg and Milioti, respectively. “Soul” earned the animated film award and each the voice actor and actress awards for Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, respectively.

When it got here to studios and networks, Netflix led the pack with 5 total wins: motion film (“Da 5 Bloods”), actor in an motion film (Delroy Lindo in “Da 5 Bloods”), animated sequence (“BoJack Horseman”), voice actor in an animated sequence (Will Arnett in “BoJack Horseman”) and superhero film (“The Outdated Guard”). Amazon, Disney Plus and Common all tied for second-most wins, with 4 every.

The Critics Choice Assn. additionally handed out a legacy award for the “Star Trek” franchise, which was accepted by Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced through the broadcast of the occasion on the CW. Stewart additionally took house the actor in a science fiction/fantasy sequence award. Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez hosted the occasion particular, which was produced by Bob Bain Productions.

The Critics Choice Super Awards was produced remotely below COVID-safe protocols, designed to honor the preferred genres and their expertise throughout screens each large and small. See beneath for the total record of winners:

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Betty Gilpin – “The Hunt” (Common)

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

“Soul” (Disney Plus)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Jamie Foxx – “Soul” (Disney Plus)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey – “Soul” (Disney Plus)

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

“The Outdated Guard” (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Ewan McGregor – “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Margot Robbie – “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

BEST HORROR MOVIE

“The Invisible Man” (Common)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Vince Vaughn – “Freaky” (Common)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Elisabeth Moss – “The Invisible Man” (Common)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

“Palm Springs” (Hulu and Neon)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs” (Hulu and Neon)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cristin Milioti – “Palm Springs” (Hulu and Neon)

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Jim Carrey – “Sonic The Hedgehog” (Paramount)

BEST ACTION SERIES

“Vikings” (Historical past)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Daveed Diggs – “Snowpiercer” (TNT)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (Fox)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Will Arnett – “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Kaley Cuoco – “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES*

“The Boys” (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Amazon)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Aya Money – “The Boys” (Amazon)

BEST HORROR SERIES

“Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Jensen Ackles – “Supernatural” (The CW)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Patrick Stewart – “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Entry)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Amazon)

* Superhero classes additionally embrace Comedian Ebook and Video Sport Impressed Collection