‘The Boys’ Spinoff at Amazon Casts Reina Hardesty

The untitled spinoff of “The Boys” at Amazon has added Reina Hardesty to its rising forged.

Hardesty joins beforehand introduced forged members Shane Paul McGhie, Maddie Phillips, and Aimee Carrero, Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway, all of whom will play younger superheroes. Set at America’s solely faculty solely for younger grownup superheroes (and run by Vought Worldwide), the untitled sequence is described as an irreverent, R-rated present that explores the lives of hormonal, aggressive Supes as they put their bodily, sexual, and ethical boundaries to the take a look at, competing for the most effective contracts in the most effective cities. As Selection beforehand reported, the present is predicted to obtain a sequence order at the streamer.

This won’t be Hardesty’s first time enjoying a personality with powers. She beforehand appeared in each The CW’s “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow” as Joss Mardon, a.ok.a. Climate Witch. She additionally lately wrapped a run on the ultimate season of “Brockmire” at IFC reverse Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. Her different credit embody “StartUp” and “Greenhouse Academy.” She is repped by Gersh, Genuine Expertise & Literary Administration, and Goodman Genow.

Like “The Boys,” the spinoff will probably be produced by Sony Photos Tv and Amazon Studios. Craig Rosenberg will function the showrunner and govt producer underneath his general cope with Sony. He’s presently a author and govt producer on “The Boys.” “The Boys” creator Eric Kripke will even govt produce through Kripke Enterprises together with “The Boys” govt producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Level Gray Photos, Unique Movie’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson. Ennis and Robertson created the comedian e-book on which “The Boys” relies. Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers.