The Boys star Chace Crawford talks filming Patton Oswalt’s ‘weird’ cameo in season two

The Boys star Chace Crawford has revealed how the present filmed considered one of its strangest scenes, which noticed comic Patton Oswalt lend his voice to a set of gills.

Amazon Prime’s hit satirical drama has made its long-awaited return, selecting up as Crawford’s character, The Deep, hits all-time low after being embroiled in a scandal in season one.

Within the second episode of season two, the aquatic crimefighter experiences a drug-induced hallucination and finally ends up singing Joe Cocker’s You Are So Lovely together with his personal gills, voiced by Oswalt.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press, Crawford recalled filming the surreal sequence: “They advised me that they’d gotten him [Oswalt] for that, however he hadn’t recorded his stuff but. So they simply actually had the director or somebody studying the strains.

“It’s bizarre, it’s weird. It was a extremely fascinating train in appearing, however I used to be prepared for it.”

Nonetheless, Crawford admits to being considerably apprehensive about performing the scene, significantly because it didn’t have a agency place on their packed schedule.

He continued: “We didn’t shoot that scene after we had been capturing that episode, so it was type of hanging over my head for the primary half of the 12 months. I used to be like ‘when are they going to drop that on me?’.

“They usually did type of drop it on me last-minute for second-unit and it was nearly releasing that they did that, as a result of I simply needed to soar in and do it.

“It was a bit bit smaller crew and we had all day to do it, there wasn’t every other scene in entrance or behind type of respiratory down our neck. So we bought to take our time with it, which was very nice.”

Oswalt was introduced as having a “secret function” in The Boys season two late final 12 months, however that didn’t make the cameo any much less shocking for followers.

As a consequence of Oswalt’s efficiency being recorded at a later date, a singer was readily available to information Crawford’s rendition of the traditional love music.

Crawford added: “He was making an attempt to maintain me on key and it was all types of weird and bizarre, and I wished to make it type of heartbreaking and weak as nicely. I feel, after seeing it, for higher or worse it labored out… it was undoubtedly one of many stranger issues I’ve ever needed to do.”

The Boys season 2 is obtainable to stream on Amazon Prime Video, new episodes each Friday. Try our listing of the very best motion pictures on Amazon Prime and finest Amazon collection, or go to our TV Information to search out one thing else to observe.