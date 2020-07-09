The Boys to release Billy Butcher film covering period between seasons 1 and 2

If you happen to’ve ever questioned what your favorite characters from Amazon Prime’s The Boys stand up to in-between seasons, you then’re in luck.

Chief of the vigilante superhero group Billy Butcher, performed by Karl City, is getting his personal brief film when the present returns for its second collection this September.

Talking to Collider, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that “a companion piece”, titled Butcher, will present viewers what the previous CIA operative has been doing off-screen and is probably going to drop “someday in the midst of [season two’s] release”.

Season one’s finale noticed Butcher confront his nemesis Homelander (Antony Starr) in regards to the disappearance of his spouse (Shantel VanSanten) earlier than discovering that she isn’t lifeless, however dwelling in secret and elevating the superhuman son she conceived after being raped by Homelander.

Explaining his determination to produce a separate mini-film focussed on Butcher, Kripke stated: “As season two begins, Butcher is M.I.A. and then exhibits up.”

“In episode two, we initially shot one thing that exposed the place he went and what his experiences had been however it in the end didn’t find yourself becoming that effectively into the episode as a result of it made Butcher’s story rather a lot much less mysterious and intriguing, and it slowed down the rhythm.”

In order that footage has now been compiled into Butcher, he added. “There are references within the present that received’t make sense until you see this factor.”

Amazon Prime launched a first-look clip on the finish of June, that includes new neo-Nazi superhero Stormfront, performed by Aya Money (You’re The Worst). Different visitor stars embody Patton Oswald (Brokers of SHIELD), who will likely be showing in an undisclosed function this collection.

The first three episodes of The Boys’ second collection will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4th September, with new episodes arriving each Friday from then on.

The Boys is out there to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Try our lists of the finest TV exhibits and finest motion pictures on Amazon Prime Video, or see what else is on with our TV Information.