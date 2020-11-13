General News

The Boyz Announces Plans To Hold Fan-Con Both Offline And Online In December

November 13, 2020
Mark your calendars: The Boyz is gearing as much as maintain a fan-con subsequent month that might be each on-line and offline!

On November 12, The Boyz’s company Creker Leisure formally introduced, “On each December 4 and 5, The Boyz might be holding their fan-con ‘The Movie Competition’ on the Olympic Corridor in Seoul Olympic Park and assembly their followers.”

“The Movie Competition” will have fun the third anniversary of The Boyz’s debut on December 6, 2017, and it’ll happen as each an offline live performance and a web based occasion streamed stay, permitting followers everywhere in the world to participate within the celebration. Online tickets for the fan-con might be obtainable on Interpark.

Earlier this week, The Boyz earned their first-ever platinum certification from Gaon Chart for his or her latest mini album “Chase.”

Are you excited for The Boyz’s upcoming fan-con?

