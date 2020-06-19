General News

The Boyz, ONEUS, ONF, PENTAGON, And VERIVERY Share Their Thoughts After “Street To Kingdom” Finale

June 19, 2020
12 Min Read

Now that “Street to Kingdom” has come to an finish, the 5 teams from the finale have expressed their ideas in regards to the expertise and thanked everybody for his or her assist alongside the best way.

The present’s winners The Boyz stated by way of their company to the outlet DongA, “First, we need to thank our followers The B who made it so we had been capable of develop into the ultimate winner of ‘Street to Kingdom.’” They continued, “We need to sincerely thank the various workers members who labored so exhausting for the previous 4 months in addition to all our members who had been on this journey collectively.”

“We felt blended feelings that we couldn’t even describe in phrases each time a dream of ours, that had appeared so far-off, got here true,” they stated. “However we thought that we should always develop into an ideal group that is ready to proceed to current you with performances that may make up for every part.”

“We’re going to proceed doing our greatest in order that the assist and belief you’ve given us received’t change, so we hope that you simply’ll maintain watching us,” they stated.

On Twitter, the members shared images and messages of thanks with followers. Sangyeon wrote, “Because of The B for giving us this treasured win. I really like you, I’m so pleased.” He added in English, “I really like you The B!!! Without end” and wrote “The Boyz got here in first with The B” in Korean.

Jacob expressed thanks and love for The B.

Ju Haknyeon wrote, “Thanks so, a lot, really. I’m going to maintain making an attempt exhausting in order that wherever you go, you’ll have the ability to say ‘I’m a The B. My idol is The Boyz.’”

Kevin wrote merely, “omg” in a single tweet and later tweeted to say, “Was yesterday even a factor loool simply needed to thank u lovelies once more.”

Q yelled out to The B and stated, “We got here in first!!!!!! Thanks a lot, you did so welllll.”

Juyeon wrote, “Thanks, The B. I really like you numerous.”

Younghoon posted, “At this time is the happiest day of 2020. Thanks to all of The B. Additionally, I actually love you. We’ll present you higher sides of ourselves sooner or later. The Boyz is right here due to The B. I really like you, The B.”

Sunwoo wrote, “I realized a lot from our colleagues in all the opposite groups, and I confirmed once more that I might do something for our The B. I really like you, The B, I really like you.”

The Boyz additionally shared group images with the caption in English, “Thanks for the first place. You guys made it potential.”

Eric wrote, “The B.. what am i able to say? Thanks guys a lot. I actually imply it. ‘All the time Keep in mind, Eric Loves You.’”

Hyunjae posted, “Thanks for this big day created by The B. I’ll work more durable.”

The runner-up group ONF spoke to Newsen after the finale. They shared that they each felt grateful and in addition unhappy that “Street to Kingdom” had ended, after having put a lot thought and observe into their performances that they’d stayed up all evening.

“All the contestants staged the very best performances by creating their very own distinctive performances, so it appears that evidently we realized quite a bit even in the course of the competitors,” they stated. “ONF was capable of develop extra by way of ‘Street to Kingdom,’ and we’re very pleased to have been capable of present lots of totally different performances to our followers.”

“These 4 months had been so fulfilling that the time felt quick, and if now we have the possibility, we’d prefer to strive placing on totally different performances once more,” ONF continued. They shared their thanks and love for the workers who’d helped them create their performances and their followers Fuse who had been all the time supporting them.

U wrote on Twitter, “Thanks a lot for cheering us on!! I realized quite a bit and was capable of develop! I’ll maintain displaying you cool performances! ONF, you probably did so nicely~~~~~!!! I really like you, Fuse!!!!!!!”

Wyatt posted, “Thanks a lot for giving us lots of love, having fun with our performances, and supporting us by way of ‘Street to Kingdom.’ I’m all the time grateful and we’ll attempt to current you with better performances sooner or later. Thanks, everybody.”

Hyojin wrote, “Thanks to Fuse for supporting us quite a bit throughout ‘Street to Kingdom.’ The outcome was a disgrace but it surely’s due to Fuse that we had been capable of wrap up the final efficiency nicely. You’ll maintain supporting ONF, proper? I really like you, Fuse.”

MK stated, “Our Fuse, I’m so grateful and I’m pleased to be along with you.”

J-Us posted, “‘Street to Kingdom’ was so enjoyable all the best way till the top and I feel it is going to be a very good reminiscence! To our Fuse who cheered us on till the top! I really like you.”

E-Tion wrote, “‘Street to Kingdom’ was such a worthwhile expertise and reminiscence, and all I really feel is pleased and grateful as a result of I gained a lot from it. Our Fuse, thanks a lot and I really like you. Take a relaxation immediately, you probably did nicely.”

PENTAGON members additionally took to Twitter to share ideas with their followers, which had been translated by Dice.

In an audio clip of their voices, the fellows say that their followers had labored exhausting for the previous months due to them and performed nicely. “UNIVERSE is the very best!” they are saying. “We love you numerous! Thanks.”

ONEUS’s Keonhee wrote on Twitter, “I slept nicely. After waking up, every part that occurred till yesterday seems like a dream. I really feel like I’ve been residing such a very good dream up till now due to the brilliant moonlight that our To Moon shone on us. Thanks for making us capable of stand on stage. Let’s maintain making good recollections collectively! I’m all the time grateful and I really like you, To Moon.”

Xion wrote, “Because of To Moon, these eight weeks had been so pleased. I feel I realized quite a bit and grew by way of ‘Street to Kingdom.’ The present’s over, but it surely’s now simply the beginning of us being collectively daily! I’ll be a singer you will be extra happy with sooner or later. Thanks for being a reassuring presence beside us. I actually miss you. I really like you as soon as once more immediately, our To Moon.”

VERIVERY spoke to Sports activities Donga by way of their company and stated, “‘Street to Kingdom’ was an ideal stepping stone for VERIVERY.” They went on to say, “We need to thank the viewers who confirmed lots of curiosity and love in VERIVERY, the senior and junior artists who had been on the present with us, the workers, and our followers, and we’re going to develop into a bunch that may make all of it as much as you.”

Yeonho posted on Twitter, “Our Lovely-x VERRER!! Thanks for being with us till the top! It’s been so nice throughout ‘Street to Kingdom.’ Please sit up for how we’re going to develop into extra, extra, extra cool sooner or later!”

Hoyoung wrote, “The final episode of ‘Street to Kingdom’ completed immediately! Thanks to the workers and others who labored so exhausting and to our VERRER who watched over us.”

Kangmin posted, “I really like you, all the time with out altering. To my members, our VERRER, the ‘Street to Kingdom’ workers, contestants, everybody who watched, and our workers, thanks a lot. You’re all the very best!”

Dongheon wrote, “The identification of Lovely-x was our VERRER! You went by way of a lot whereas feeling anxious together with us, our VERRER!! You probably did so nicely over the previous three months. We had been additionally so nervous immediately… ‘I’m VERRER’s pleasure!!’ These phrases are protecting me going now.”

Gyehyeon wrote, “Our VERRER who was operating together with us, you probably did an ideal job. I feel we had been capable of end it off nicely due to the assist and love we acquired from VERRER! We’ll develop into VERIVERY and Gyehyeon who make it as much as you for the love you give. Our VERRER, you labored exhausting too. Goodbye, ‘Street to Kingdom’!”

Minchan shared, “‘Street to Kingdom’ is over!!!! You all labored exhausting!! Now we’re aiming towards a brand new begin, which is our comeback!!!!!!! Thanks VERRER for supporting us. Lovely-x was VERRER!!!”

Yongseung wrote, “x = VERRER, All the time.”

What did you consider “Street to Kingdom”?

Supply (1) (2) (3)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment