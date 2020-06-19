The Boyz, ONEUS, ONF, PENTAGON, And VERIVERY Share Their Thoughts After “Street To Kingdom” Finale

Now that “Street to Kingdom” has come to an finish, the 5 teams from the finale have expressed their ideas in regards to the expertise and thanked everybody for his or her assist alongside the best way.

The present’s winners The Boyz stated by way of their company to the outlet DongA, “First, we need to thank our followers The B who made it so we had been capable of develop into the ultimate winner of ‘Street to Kingdom.’” They continued, “We need to sincerely thank the various workers members who labored so exhausting for the previous 4 months in addition to all our members who had been on this journey collectively.”

“We felt blended feelings that we couldn’t even describe in phrases each time a dream of ours, that had appeared so far-off, got here true,” they stated. “However we thought that we should always develop into an ideal group that is ready to proceed to current you with performances that may make up for every part.”

“We’re going to proceed doing our greatest in order that the assist and belief you’ve given us received’t change, so we hope that you simply’ll maintain watching us,” they stated.

On Twitter, the members shared images and messages of thanks with followers. Sangyeon wrote, “Because of The B for giving us this treasured win. I really like you, I’m so pleased.” He added in English, “I really like you The B!!! Without end” and wrote “The Boyz got here in first with The B” in Korean.

[상연] 더비 소중한 1위 줘서 너무 고마워요 사랑해요 정말 너무 행복해ㅠㅠ

I really like you The B!!! Without end ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤더보이즈❤❤❤더비랑❤ 1등했다❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/2fe112FH94 — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) June 18, 2020

Jacob expressed thanks and love for The B.

[제이콥] 더비 너무 고마워요 더비 너무 사랑해요 ❤❤ 1등 했어요!!!!!

Thanks TheB! We love you TheB!!

First place whaaat!! pic.twitter.com/K1y38R7YzB — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) June 18, 2020

Ju Haknyeon wrote, “Thanks so, a lot, really. I’m going to maintain making an attempt exhausting in order that wherever you go, you’ll have the ability to say ‘I’m a The B. My idol is The Boyz.’”

[주학년] 진짜 너무너무너무 감사합니다

앞으로도 어디가서 나 더비야 내가수 더보이즈야 할수있도록 노력하겠습니다?? pic.twitter.com/0KzjkabTwI — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) June 18, 2020

Kevin wrote merely, “omg” in a single tweet and later tweeted to say, “Was yesterday even a factor loool simply needed to thank u lovelies once more.”

[케빈] 꿈 같았던 어제… 또다시 고맙다고 말해주고 싶어요 더비! Was yesterday even a factor loool simply needed to thank u lovelies once more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kypnMbkSNY — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) June 19, 2020

Q yelled out to The B and stated, “We got here in first!!!!!! Thanks a lot, you did so welllll.”

[큐] 더비이이이이이이에이잉이이이이이이이이이이이이이ㅣㅇ이이이이이이이이이이이이 흐허어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어엉 우리 1등 했다!!!!!!

너무 고맙고 고생 많았어요오오옹 ㅠㅠㅠ ❤️❤️? pic.twitter.com/tZNEFJFRpH — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) June 18, 2020

Juyeon wrote, “Thanks, The B. I really like you numerous.”

Younghoon posted, “At this time is the happiest day of 2020. Thanks to all of The B. Additionally, I actually love you. We’ll present you higher sides of ourselves sooner or later. The Boyz is right here due to The B. I really like you, The B.”

(영훈) 2020년 가장 행복한 날 오늘입니다 . ?

더비 여러분 너무 감사합니다.

또 진짜 사랑해 ❤️

앞으로 더 좋은 모습 많이 보여줄게요 . 더비가 있어서 더보이즈가 있습니다 ?? 사랑해 더비 pic.twitter.com/XQD67SNcBf — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) June 18, 2020

Sunwoo wrote, “I realized a lot from our colleagues in all the opposite groups, and I confirmed once more that I might do something for our The B. I really like you, The B, I really like you.”

[선우] 모든 팀 동료분들께 너무나 많이 배웠고 우리 더비를 위해 뭐든지 할 수 있다고 다시 확신했어요 사랑해요 우리 더비 사랑해요 pic.twitter.com/efaIWzcxCT — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) June 18, 2020

The Boyz additionally shared group images with the caption in English, “Thanks for the first place. You guys made it potential.”

[더보이즈] 1등 만들어 주셔서 감사합니다 더비. 사랑해요 더비. ??

Thanks for the first place. You guys made it potential. ? pic.twitter.com/w6IjpLeqJ4 — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) June 18, 2020

Eric wrote, “The B.. what am i able to say? Thanks guys a lot. I actually imply it. ‘All the time Keep in mind, Eric Loves You.’”

[에릭] 더비… ㅠㅠ 1위 너무 감사하고, 더 열심히 해서 좋은 무대로 보답하겠습니다. 정말 여러분 노력 덕분이고, 고생 많으셨어요! 다시 한번 감사하고 사랑합니다! ❤️ The B.. what am i able to say? Thanks guys a lot. I actually imply it.

“All the time Keep in mind, Eric Loves You” ? pic.twitter.com/HF7GWekv5e — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) June 18, 2020

Hyunjae posted, “Thanks for this big day created by The B. I’ll work more durable.”

[현재] 더비가 만들어준 특별한 날 너무 고마워요 더 열심할게 ㅎㅎ ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmllB3Ox6i — THE BOYZ (더보이즈) (@WE_THE_BOYZ) June 18, 2020

The runner-up group ONF spoke to Newsen after the finale. They shared that they each felt grateful and in addition unhappy that “Street to Kingdom” had ended, after having put a lot thought and observe into their performances that they’d stayed up all evening.

“All the contestants staged the very best performances by creating their very own distinctive performances, so it appears that evidently we realized quite a bit even in the course of the competitors,” they stated. “ONF was capable of develop extra by way of ‘Street to Kingdom,’ and we’re very pleased to have been capable of present lots of totally different performances to our followers.”

“These 4 months had been so fulfilling that the time felt quick, and if now we have the possibility, we’d prefer to strive placing on totally different performances once more,” ONF continued. They shared their thanks and love for the workers who’d helped them create their performances and their followers Fuse who had been all the time supporting them.

U wrote on Twitter, “Thanks a lot for cheering us on!! I realized quite a bit and was capable of develop! I’ll maintain displaying you cool performances! ONF, you probably did so nicely~~~~~!!! I really like you, Fuse!!!!!!!”

[#유 #U] 그동안 응원해주셔서 정말 감사합니다!! 배운것들이 진짜 많고 성장할 수 있었던 시간들이었던 것 같아요! 앞으로도 더 멋진 모습 보여드리겠습니다! 온앤오프 고생하셨습니다~~~~~!!! 퓨즈 사랑해!!!!!!!✨#로드투킹덤 #RoadtoKingdom pic.twitter.com/v2pxffp2Wf — 온앤오프 (ONF) (@WM_ONOFF) June 18, 2020

Wyatt posted, “Thanks a lot for giving us lots of love, having fun with our performances, and supporting us by way of ‘Street to Kingdom.’ I’m all the time grateful and we’ll attempt to current you with better performances sooner or later. Thanks, everybody.”

[#와이엇 #WYATT] 여태까지 로드 투 킹덤을 통해 많은 사랑을 주시고 무대를 좋아해주시고 응원해주셔서 너무 감사합니다 늘 감사하게 생각하며 앞으로 더욱 멋있는 무대로 찾아뵙도록 노력하겠습니다 모두 감사드립니당 ㅎㅎ? pic.twitter.com/YZyJLVbdop — 온앤오프 (ONF) (@WM_ONOFF) June 18, 2020

Hyojin wrote, “Thanks to Fuse for supporting us quite a bit throughout ‘Street to Kingdom.’ The outcome was a disgrace but it surely’s due to Fuse that we had been capable of wrap up the final efficiency nicely. You’ll maintain supporting ONF, proper? I really like you, Fuse.”

[#효진 #HYOJIN] 퓨즈들 그동안 로드 투 킹덤 하면서 응원 많이 해주셔서 감사해요?결과는 아쉬웠지만 그동안 퓨즈들 응원 덕분에 마지막 무대까지 잘 마칠 수 있었어요! 앞으로도 온앤오프 많이 응원해 주실 거죠? 사랑합니다 퓨즈❤️ pic.twitter.com/zFAehd2m5E — 온앤오프 (ONF) (@WM_ONOFF) June 18, 2020

MK stated, “Our Fuse, I’m so grateful and I’m pleased to be along with you.”

J-Us posted, “‘Street to Kingdom’ was so enjoyable all the best way till the top and I feel it is going to be a very good reminiscence! To our Fuse who cheered us on till the top! I really like you.”

[#제이어스] #로드투킹덤 마지막 경연까지 너무 즐겁고 잊지못할 추억으로 남을것 같아요 ! 마지막 경연까지 열심히 응원해준 퓨즈 ! 사랑해요 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iSHZ0IIerA — 온앤오프 (ONF) (@WM_ONOFF) June 18, 2020

E-Tion wrote, “‘Street to Kingdom’ was such a worthwhile expertise and reminiscence, and all I really feel is pleased and grateful as a result of I gained a lot from it. Our Fuse, thanks a lot and I really like you. Take a relaxation immediately, you probably did nicely.”

[#이션] 로드투킹덤 너무 값진 경험과 추억이었고

얻는 게 너무 많아서 행복하고 감사한 마음뿐이에요

우리 퓨즈들 정말 고맙고 사랑합니다 오늘 우리 푹 쉬어요 고생했어요 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PdvrVOSJFi — 온앤오프 (ONF) (@WM_ONOFF) June 18, 2020

PENTAGON members additionally took to Twitter to share ideas with their followers, which had been translated by Dice.

[#YEOONE] UNIVERSE, thanks many times for giving us a lot assist! Let’s keep collectively like this perpetually! Love you, UNIVERSE♥️ — CUBE GLOBAL (@CUBEENTGLOBAL) June 18, 2020

[#HONGSEOK] UNIVERSE!! Miss you ☺️☺️

Wasn’t immediately’s efficiency cool? PENTAGON will get cooler and cooler any more ♥️ — CUBE GLOBAL (@CUBEENTGLOBAL) June 18, 2020

In an audio clip of their voices, the fellows say that their followers had labored exhausting for the previous months due to them and performed nicely. “UNIVERSE is the very best!” they are saying. “We love you numerous! Thanks.”

[#PENTAGON] From PENTAGON to our UNIVERSE? — CUBE GLOBAL (@CUBEENTGLOBAL) June 18, 2020

[#HUI] HUI preparing for stage♡♡

Our UNIs did an ideal job

Thanks and love you heaps — CUBE GLOBAL (@CUBEENTGLOBAL) June 19, 2020

ONEUS’s Keonhee wrote on Twitter, “I slept nicely. After waking up, every part that occurred till yesterday seems like a dream. I really feel like I’ve been residing such a very good dream up till now due to the brilliant moonlight that our To Moon shone on us. Thanks for making us capable of stand on stage. Let’s maintain making good recollections collectively! I’m all the time grateful and I really like you, To Moon.”

[#건희]

하암- 잘 잤다? 자고 일어나니

어제까지 있었던 일들이 너무 꿈같아요✨

달님들이 환하게 비춰준 달빛 덕분에

지금까지 너무 좋은 꿈을 꾼 기분이에요?

무대에 설 수 있게 해줘서 고마워요?

앞으로도 좋은 추억 함께 많이 만들어봐요!

항상 고맙고 사랑해요 투문??❤️ pic.twitter.com/35cmjaUGaA — ONEUS (@official_ONEUS) June 19, 2020

Xion wrote, “Because of To Moon, these eight weeks had been so pleased. I feel I realized quite a bit and grew by way of ‘Street to Kingdom.’ The present’s over, but it surely’s now simply the beginning of us being collectively daily! I’ll be a singer you will be extra happy with sooner or later. Thanks for being a reassuring presence beside us. I actually miss you. I really like you as soon as once more immediately, our To Moon.”

[#시온]

달님들 덕분에 8주간 너무 행복했습니다 로드 투 킹덤을 통해 많이 배우고 성장한 거 같아요 막방을 했지만 달님들과 함께하는 매일은 이제 시작이니까! 앞으로 더 자랑스러운 가수가 될게요 든든하게 곁에 있어줘서 고마워 진짜. 진짜 보고 싶다 오늘도 너무 사랑해 우리 달님들?❤? pic.twitter.com/iAivMgMOBI — ONEUS (@official_ONEUS) June 19, 2020

VERIVERY spoke to Sports activities Donga by way of their company and stated, “‘Street to Kingdom’ was an ideal stepping stone for VERIVERY.” They went on to say, “We need to thank the viewers who confirmed lots of curiosity and love in VERIVERY, the senior and junior artists who had been on the present with us, the workers, and our followers, and we’re going to develop into a bunch that may make all of it as much as you.”

Yeonho posted on Twitter, “Our Lovely-x VERRER!! Thanks for being with us till the top! It’s been so nice throughout ‘Street to Kingdom.’ Please sit up for how we’re going to develop into extra, extra, extra cool sooner or later!”

Hoyoung wrote, “The final episode of ‘Street to Kingdom’ completed immediately! Thanks to the workers and others who labored so exhausting and to our VERRER who watched over us.”

Kangmin posted, “I really like you, all the time with out altering. To my members, our VERRER, the ‘Street to Kingdom’ workers, contestants, everybody who watched, and our workers, thanks a lot. You’re all the very best!”

[#강민] 그대를 사랑해요

언제나 변함없이? 우리 멤버들, 우리 베러, 로드 투 킹덤 관계자 분들, 참가자분들, 시청해주신 우리 모든 분들, 저희 스탭분들 너무 감사합니다 ㅎㅎ

다들 최고예요 !#베리베리 #베러 #? pic.twitter.com/1zDYDvV68G — VERIVERY (@by_verivery) June 18, 2020

Dongheon wrote, “The identification of Lovely-x was our VERRER! You went by way of a lot whereas feeling anxious together with us, our VERRER!! You probably did so nicely over the previous three months. We had been additionally so nervous immediately… ‘I’m VERRER’s pleasure!!’ These phrases are protecting me going now.”

[#동헌]

뷰티풀-x의 정체는 우리 베러였다!!!? 함께 마음 졸이느라 너무 고생한 우리베러들!! 3개월 동안 너무 고생했어요? 저도 너무 떨리는 하루였지만… ‘나는 베러들의 자부심이다!!’ 이제는 나를 지탱할 수 있게 만드는 이 한마디??#베리베리 #베러 #로드투킹덤 pic.twitter.com/dLnOD8i37M — VERIVERY (@by_verivery) June 18, 2020

Gyehyeon wrote, “Our VERRER who was operating together with us, you probably did an ideal job. I feel we had been capable of end it off nicely due to the assist and love we acquired from VERRER! We’ll develop into VERIVERY and Gyehyeon who make it as much as you for the love you give. Our VERRER, you labored exhausting too. Goodbye, ‘Street to Kingdom’!”

[#계현] 같이 달려와준 우리 베러들 너무 고생 많았어요ㅠㅠ?? 베러들이 보내준 응원과 사랑 덕분에 잘 마무리 할 수 있었던거 같아요! 베러들이 주는 사랑만큼 보답하는 베리베리와 계현이가 될게요? 우리베리도 수고했드아? 로드 투 킹덤 안녕!?#GYEHYEON#베리베리#평베#BYE_로드투킹덤 pic.twitter.com/pUdpHQdCzT — VERIVERY (@by_verivery) June 18, 2020

Minchan shared, “‘Street to Kingdom’ is over!!!! You all labored exhausting!! Now we’re aiming towards a brand new begin, which is our comeback!!!!!!! Thanks VERRER for supporting us. Lovely-x was VERRER!!!”

[#민찬] 로드 투 킹덤 끝!!!!

모두들 수고많으셨습니당!!

이젠 컴백이라는 새로운 시작을 향해!!!!!!

베러들 응원해줘서 고마워요❤

Lovely x는 베러여따!!! pic.twitter.com/JUc82U37jq — VERIVERY (@by_verivery) June 18, 2020

Yongseung wrote, “x = VERRER, All the time.”

What did you consider “Street to Kingdom”?

Supply (1) (2) (3)