The Boyz Opens Up About Winning “Highway To Kingdom” + Their Concerns Ahead Of “Kingdom”

In a latest interview and pictorial for @star1 journal, The Boyz shared their ideas after profitable Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom”!

Final month, The Boyz emerged the ultimate winner of the idol competitors program, which gave lesser-known boy teams an opportunity to battle for a spot on Mnet’s “Kingdom”—the highly-anticipated second season of final 12 months’s hit present “Queendom.” As their prize for coming in first place, the group has now been confirmed for the lineup of “Kingdom,” which is scheduled to premiere later this 12 months.

Not solely did The Boyz specific their gratitude in direction of their followers and “Highway to Kingdom” viewers, however additionally they reaffirmed their love and help for the opposite teams that competed on the present—a sentiment they repeatedly expressed throughout this system as nicely.

Describing how exhausting they labored on their numerous array of jaw-dropping performances, which constantly featured choreography that shocked viewers each with its magnificence and its issue stage, The Boyz revealed, “Other than the time we spent consuming and sleeping, all we did was apply ourselves totally to training. That’s how targeted we had been.”

Nonetheless, as grueling as it might have been, the members spoke fondly of the expertise. Particularly, The Boyz proudly recalled feeling a way of accomplishment each time they mastered a transfer that they’d initially thought they won’t be capable of pull off.

Though their spectacular performances on “Highway to Kingdom” earned The Boyz a status for being proficient and constant performers, their sturdy observe file could now be a supply of strain for the group as they put together to compete on “Kingdom.”

When requested how they felt going into “Kingdom,” the idols replied, “We all the time really feel strain to placed on a flawless, high-quality efficiency.”

They added with fun, “As a result of we confirmed a whole lot of high-difficulty choreography that included stunts like leaping and falling [on ‘Road to Kingdom’], we’re nervous about whether or not we have to fly subsequent time.”

