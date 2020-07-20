The Boyz Shares Their Greatest Takeaways From “Street To Kingdom” + Choreographer Mihawk Back Talks About Group’s Potential

The Boyz’s Q, Sunwoo, Jacob, and Juyeon lately sat down for an interview with News1 alongside choreographer Mihawk Back to speak about working with each other on “Street to Kingdom,” their plans and objectives for the long run, and extra.

Earlier this yr, The Boyz had an unimaginable run on Mnet’s idol competitors present “Street to Kingdom,” incomes first place for the primary three rounds. After additionally receiving high scores in the course of the finale, they grew to become the only group to earn a ticket to “Kingdom,” the upcoming male counterpart of final yr’s hit present “Queendom.”

Whereas the expertise and robust work ethic of The Boyz are evident with their success, choreographer Mihawk Back additionally performed an enormous function of their progress. Mihawk Back is a choreographer well-known for his work with SM Leisure artists, reminiscent of BoA, TVXQ, Taemin, EXO, Crimson Velvet, and extra.

Mihawk Back shared that he had been contacted by The Boyz’s company Cre.Ker Leisure to work with the group final yr however that he couldn’t as a result of their conflicting schedules. He defined, “That was weighing on my thoughts, however then they proposed I work with them on ‘Street to Kingdom.’ After receiving the proposition, I seemed up certainly one of their efficiency movies and thought they weren’t dangerous. I appreciated their general chemistry. I believed that The Boyz positively had sufficient potential.”

The interview continued with The Boyz members Q, Juyeon, Jacob, and Sunwoo, who have been requested to select the toughest efficiency in addition to the one they have been most happy with. For the toughest efficiency, Q picked Taemin’s “Hazard,” sharing, “My physique was weirdly not listening to me then. It felt like my physique had turn into a rock, and it was the toughest efficiency each throughout follow and in the course of the precise stage.”

Juyeon picked “Shangri-La” by VIXX, commenting, “With a purpose to convey the fantastic thing about the music, we needed to reveal magnificence by our efficiency moderately than emphasize method. Because it was my first time making an attempt this type of fashion, it was troublesome.”

Jacob agreed, including, “At first, we didn’t dance barefoot. We practiced with our sneakers on, however after we needed to go barefoot, sustaining my steadiness and doing the detailed actions was exhausting.”

Relating to their favourite efficiency, Sunwoo commented, “I wasn’t happy with myself in any efficiency. I used to be actually happy with the composition of the efficiency, the story, and our costumes, however I wasn’t happy with my very own abilities. Whereas monitoring our efficiency, I believed, ‘I may’ve executed higher.’ Nonetheless, by this chance, I believe we created phases that folks will need to watch time and again.” Whereas laughing, Sunwoo added, “If I needed to choose one, I might say that ‘REVEAL‘ was cool.”

Mihawk Back shared, “As a director, I do know all features [of the performance] so I can solely see the components that would have been higher after I watch the published. I believe that if the individuals who create the stage and carry out on stage don’t have a little bit of remorse, they received’t develop. As a creator, I believe it’s higher to have extra remorse than not. Nonetheless, if I needed to choose one, I might say ‘Checkmate‘ was one of the best. It felt good to see that the members’ abilities had improved since I first met them.”

The Boyz showcased an in depth number of stunts all through their “Street to Kingdom” journey, which member Sunwoo was typically the main focus of. Regardless of his concern of heights, he was in a position to efficiently pull off all of the troublesome choreography, of which he commented, “I bought the place by probability. I used to be actually actually proud after I did the troublesome choreography. Though I used to be scared, I knew it was an essential a part of the efficiency that I used to be entrusted with.”

When the interviewer requested what they gained by their look on “Street to Kingdom,” Juyeon replied, “The biggest factor I gained was confidence. It was troublesome to carry out properly, and I had quite a lot of issues concerning whether or not we’d be capable of get first place. Nonetheless, I felt that all of us grew after struggling collectively to create our performances, and that gave me confidence.”

Jacob added, “I realized so much. I realized so much whereas watching the performances of different teams, and I’m in a position to focus extra whereas memorizing choreography after experiencing the method of making new performances each two weeks. From our trainer, I realized not solely dance, but additionally the best way to be skilled on stage.”

As a part of the “Street to Kingdom” digital chart battle, every group launched a brand new music. The Boyz was one of many two groups that noticed their songs within the high 100 of Korea’s largest music website Melon.

Juyeon shared, “I bear in mind all of us gathered to take a look at the chart.” With fun, he continued, “We have been training for the ‘Checkmate’ stage once we checked the charts and went loopy. We began [checking] at No. 100 and scrolled up, however we actually gave up when it wasn’t within the nineties. Nonetheless, it was increased than that. It was within the sixties and we have been so touched. I bear in mind being so glad.”

As somebody who has labored with many Okay-pop artists, Mihawk Back mentioned what sort of future he noticed for The Boyz, explaining, “It’s not unattainable that The Boyz will turn into like BTS. As somebody who has labored on this area for a very long time, I don’t give false hope to those that I don’t suppose will do properly. Nonetheless, to these I see potential in, I discuss to them so much and inform them that they’re going to do properly.”

He continued, “The Boyz has 11 members. It isn’t straightforward for 11 folks to have good teamwork, and it’s that a lot more durable when coordinating choreography. Regardless of having so many members, The Boyz has good chemistry and tries to work more durable. Q will encourage everybody to follow, and one other member will encourage everybody to remain robust. It’s actually essential that members are thoughtful of each other, and I actually see that [within the group]. Irrespective of how good the music or choreography is, it doesn’t work if the performer doesn’t have the appropriate mindset. The Boyz has each the talents and the thoughts. In the event that they study extra and work exhausting, I imagine they’ve the potential to rise even increased. I’m assured that they may do properly,” moreover mentioning his plans to proceed working with the group sooner or later.

The interviewer talked about that The Boyz’s chief Sangyeon as soon as shared that rating on a Billboard chart was his objective and requested the members what their final objective for The Boyz was.

Sunwoo responded, “They are saying to dream huge. All of us maintain Billboard as our objective. We’ve hopes of turning into like BTS and need to work exhausting. Additionally, conveying constructive vitality is our objective. Even when Billboard is just too huge of a dream for us, I believe objectives like that in themselves give us vitality.” Laughing, he added, “Nonetheless, I believe making ourselves recognized domestically comes first.”

