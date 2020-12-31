The Boyz Talks About Their Plans For “Kingdom,” Taking On Challenges Like Songwriting And Performing, And More

The Boyz just lately participated in an interview with Star Information to speak about their profitable 2020, hopes for 2021, and extra.

After debuting in 2017 with a boyish idea, The Boyz underwent a picture change with their first full album “REVEAL” in 2020. This previous summer season, The Boyz took residence the trophy in Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom” with their spectacular efficiency expertise. On high of this success, the group launched their fifth mini album “Chase” to first-week gross sales of over 210,000 models, and gained the Finest Alternative Award on the 2020 Asia Artist Awards.

Q mentioned, “I keep in mind being actually nervous [when we won the Best Choice Award.] Is there anybody who desires to say one thing that they couldn’t say onstage?” Sunwoo responded, “It’s already been three years since our debut. We attended the Asia Artist Awards once we debuted, and we received to attend once more in 2020 and present ourselves in entrance of The Bs [fandom name]. Each time we go to an awards present, we are grateful for the significant alternative.” Sangyeon added, “We’re grateful for the award, however we’re additionally grateful for the prospect to maintain standing on the AAA stage. It’s all because of The Bs.”

Because the winners of “Highway to Kingdom,” The Boyz will probably be showing on “Kingdom” with Stray Youngsters and ATEEZ.

Q mentioned, “I hope will probably be an opportunity for us to develop and mature once more.” Juyeon mentioned, “Like ‘Highway to Kingdom,’ we’re prepared to provide it our all.” Younghoon mentioned, “We have now to create one other legendary efficiency.”

Requested how they are going to high their performances from “Highway to Kingdom,” Sunwoo joked, “We’re going to have a full circus.” Eric mentioned, “On ‘Highway to Kingdom,’ our query was, ‘Can we do that?’ Our query for ‘Kingdom’ is, ‘Can we do higher?’ We’re going to do properly. We’re going to do our greatest and win once more. I need to present that we’ve grown a lot extra on ‘Kingdom’ in comparison with ‘Highway to Kingdom.’”

The members additionally talked about a few of the particular person challenges that they had taken on this 12 months, from Sunwoo’s self-written monitor “Photosynthesis,” which was launched on SoundCloud, to Younghoon’s function within the drama “Love Revolution.” Sunwoo mentioned, “I labored on the music with CyA, who was a buddy of mine at Hanlim and is a member of the band ONEWE. We got nicknames once we debuted, and mine was ‘photosynthesis.’ I believed that could possibly be my id, so I wrote a music known as ‘Photosynthesis.’ I wrote it considering of the followers. The first verse is from my perspective, the second verse is from the followers’ perspective. I wished to indicate that I understand how the followers really feel, and I hoped that the followers knew that as properly.”

Kevin additionally shared that he was engaged on writing and producing music, and Juyeon added, “Aside from our work, we’re all engaged on one thing like writing and producing. From languages, dance, singing, to appearing, we need to present you as a lot as potential.” Q mentioned, “I’ve taken up drawing recently. I’ve additionally finished a portray that I gifted to followers. I additionally simply draw no matter involves thoughts.” Sangyeon mentioned, “I’m entering into the interest of watching films and taking a look at artwork to enhance my aesthetic senses. I ask myself, ‘How did they provide you with that story? Why did they draw this like that?’ After beginning to analyze artworks on this method, it looks like my eyes have opened.” Kevin quipped, “It’s best to psychoanalyze Q’s work later.”

Jacob mentioned, “I’ve been in search of new music to take heed to. I take heed to musicians whom I don’t know, and if I prefer it, I keep in mind it and take heed to it once more. I like in search of completely different sorts of music. I search for numerous genres, get musical inspiration, and write songs of my very own.”

Younghoon mentioned, “At first I used to be scared and frightened, however as soon as I began, it was enjoyable. I need to strive extra numerous roles sooner or later. As an alternative of deciding on a particular picture, I need to strive no matter roles come my method. If the opposite members had been to strive appearing, I believe Haknyeon has essentially the most ambition.”

Ju Haknyeon mentioned, “I’ve a really vivid picture, which is nice, however I believe I need to strive appearing one thing darker. I’ve been rewatching the ‘Twilight’ films recently, and it feels completely different from how I noticed them once I was youthful. I believe that after rewatching it, I’ve gotten the motivation to strive appearing.”

