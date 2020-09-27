The Boyz Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With “Chase” And “The Stealer”

The Boyz is making a splash on music charts all around the world with their newest launch!

On September 21 at 6 p.m. KST, The Boyz made their highly-anticipated return with their new mini album “Chase,” that includes the title monitor “The Stealer.” Notably, the discharge marked their very first comeback since successful Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom” earlier this yr.

Instantly upon its launch, “The Stealer” rose to the highest of a number of home realtime charts: the brand new music hit No. 1 on Bugs, No. 3 on Genie, and No. 5 on Melon. Moreover, all six of the mini album’s tracks made it onto the charts—a robust indicator of the group’s rise in reputation. In keeping with Hanteo Chart knowledge, “Chase” additionally managed to interrupt The Boyz’s private document for first-week album gross sales in simply three days.

Exterior of Korea, the brand new mini album and its accompanying title monitor additionally soared to the highest of iTunes charts in numerous nations all around the world. Lower than 24 hours after its launch, “Chase” had already reached No. 1 on iTunes High Albums charts in no less than 9 totally different nations, together with Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Netherlands.

Congratulations to The Boyz on their profitable comeback!

When you haven’t already seen it, try the group’s fashionable new music video for “The Stealer” right here!

