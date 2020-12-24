The Boyz’s Eric Apologizes For Not Wearing Mask While Out With Pals; Agency Warns It May Take Legal Action Against False Rumors

The Boyz’s Eric has apologized for not sporting a masks throughout a current outing with buddies.

On December 24, a video of Eric not sporting a masks at a bowling alley started circulating on on-line communities. Shortly afterwards, the idol posted an apology on The Boyz’s official fan cafe wherein he confirmed that the video was from a November outing with two buddies from highschool and apologized for having violated South Korean masks necessities.

The Boyz’s company Creker Leisure additionally launched a proper assertion wherein it apologized for Eric’s habits, however warned {that a} maliciously edited model of the video had been posted on-line and that it was contemplating taking authorized motion in opposition to the spreading of false rumors.

Each Eric’s apology and Creker Leisure’s assertion will be discovered beneath.

Eric’s full submit is as follows:

Howdy, that is Eric. First, I sincerely apologize for supplying you with trigger for concern. I’m additionally really sorry to need to submit this sort of letter right here, within the area the place I all the time obtain love from The B [The Boyz’s fandom] and specific my very own, as a consequence of this shameful matter. As a result of my wrongdoing, I’m posting this message with the intention to apologize to all of you. Final month, I had dinner and went bowling with two buddies from highschool who will quickly be enlisting within the army. Nevertheless, by taking my masks off in a public place, I ended up violating social-distancing restrictions. From the start of this 12 months, because of the [COVID-19 pandemic], we have been unable to be along with The B, even within the pleased moments that The B’s efforts made attainable for us. The B should have been much more upset than The Boyz. On this second, when not solely The B however folks all around the world are struggling, I ought to have worn a masks it doesn’t matter what. As a result of my inconsiderate habits, I’m crammed with disgrace and am sorry to The B, the members [of The Boyz], the workers of my company, my household, and the numerous people who find themselves working onerous to beat COVID-19. I’m so ashamed of myself for telling The B to put on masks and take excellent care of their well being, for saying that I actually hoped we might meet subsequent 12 months, whereas wishing for the state of affairs to enhance as shortly as attainable. As soon as once more, I sincerely apologize for disappointing you and supplying you with trigger for concern with this disgraceful matter. The B are people who find themselves very valuable to me and for whom I’m really grateful. While always considering of how valuable you’re for persistently supporting us, loving us, and understanding us, I’ll mirror on my wrongdoing, and I cannot make this sort of mistake twice. I discovered how you can specific love after assembly The B, and the phrases, actions, and letters I present you’re really honest and from my coronary heart. Sooner or later, I’ll present much more sincerity and a greater model of myself to The B, who give me countless belief and help, and I promise to grow to be extra mature by this incident. As soon as once more, I’m sincerely sorry to The B, who should have felt disappointment and heartache due to my inconsiderate habits. I’ll be certain that to mirror deeply on my habits, and I shall be extra cautious and work onerous in order that I’m able to present you solely good issues. I’m sorry.

Creker Leisure’s full assertion is as follows:

Howdy, that is Creker Leisure. First, we apologize for supplying you with trigger for concern in a state of affairs when many individuals are dealing with difficulties as a consequence of COVID-19. In a time when sporting masks ought to be obligatory as a consequence of COVID-19, Eric didn’t abide by the foundations. He’s at present reflecting deeply on his wrongdoing, and we additionally apologize for not having correctly managed [our artist] even in his private free time. We have now discovered that the video from the bowling alley that’s at present being unfold was initially filmed in mid-November whereas [Eric] was with two male buddies who have been his highschool classmates. One of many male buddies he was with on the time filmed the video and posted it on social media, and now we have confirmed that the video in query was then saved and edited by a unique particular person, who reprocessed it earlier than posting it on-line. Setting the above details apart, this matter is clearly the fault of Eric and our firm, and we’ll put much more effort into managing our artists sooner or later in order that this sort of incident doesn’t happen once more. Moreover, on this tough time, we’ll do our utmost to comply with social-distancing guidelines and COVID-19-related prevention pointers much more strictly. Nevertheless, we hope that you’ll cease spreading images or movies that might result in completely different mistaken assumptions, and we ask that you just chorus from hypothesis associated [to those photos and videos]. We’re at present gathering proof and holding authorized discussions concerning the manufacturing of false, malicious rumors, and we’re informing you that we’ll be strengthening our artist-protection system and responding extra aggressively than earlier than to malicious feedback, in addition to the malicious creation and spreading of rumors. Accordingly, we request that you just needless to say we might take authorized motion in response to the posting or distribution of unconfirmed falsehoods and rumors. As soon as once more, we apologize for supplying you with trigger for concern. Thanks.

