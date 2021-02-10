THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae And Choi Yeon Soo Confirmed As Leads For New Web Drama

THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae and mannequin Choi Yeon Soo have been confirmed for a brand new internet drama!

On February 13, SBS’s D Studio will probably be releasing their second internet drama “I Can See Your MBTI” (literal title).

This teen romantic comedy appears on the subject of MBTIs (Myers-Briggs Sort Indicator), a preferred persona take a look at amongst Gen Z.

Mannequin Choi Yeon Soo, who can also be well-known because the daughter of chef Choi Hyun Seok, stars as a highschool scholar with the ability to see different folks’s MBTIs. Hyunjae stars reverse Choi Yeon Soo as somebody whose MBTI modifications every so often.

The 2 will probably be joined by rookie actors Sung Tae and Park Gun Soo in addition to Redsquare’s Ari as highschool college students stuffed with issues and curiosity.

“I Can See Your MBTI” will premiere on February 13 by means of SBS’s D Studio YouTube channel “yogurD” at 6 p.m. KST!

