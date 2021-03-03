THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae And Juyeon Share Their Thoughts On Vogue, Goals For Mnet’s “Kingdom,” And More

THE BOYZ’s Juyeon and Hyunjae are charismatic for Attract journal!

Juyeon and Hyunjae each showcased their particular person charms whereas additionally posing with trendy equipment and crowd pleasing nail artwork. Relating to the nail artwork, Juyeon shared, “That is my first time attempting one thing like this since I used to be born. It looks as if a waste to erase it instantly, so I’m simply going to depart or not it’s.” Hyunjae commented, “I assumed nail artwork simply concerned nail polish, however I discovered that there have been easy-to-use stickers. It’s my first time doing one thing to my nails in addition to dying them with balsam flowers once I was younger.”

Juyeon shared that he was the sort to fulfill the workers members he’ll be working with first as a result of he’s curious to see who he’s working with. Hyunjae defined, “I’m very shy at first. May you’re feeling that? I’m actually not that form of particular person, however I hear that my first impression is chilly. I heard these phrases at a special picture shoot not so way back, so I ought to take note of that.”

When the interviewer complimented their visuals, Hyunjae shared that he thought he had an extraordinary face that didn’t stand out. Juyeon defined, “We every have what the opposite doesn’t have. My facial options are sharp. Hyunjae’s are comfortable and fairly. His face is like that, and his arms and legs are actually stunning. We’re very completely different, however after we’re collectively, it appears like we match properly.” Hyunjae defined that followers in contrast Juyeon to a cat whereas they in contrast him to a bear.

The 2 members additionally talked about attempting numerous style types since their debut. Hyunjae talked about, “There have been garments I needed to purchase myself if I made some huge cash later, however I haven’t put that into motion but. Proper now, I choose comfy garments like this. I feel that is me.” When requested if they’ll purchase costly clothes now, Hyunjae replied, “Not but. It’s simply to the extent that we are able to eat no matter we would like.”

Hyunjae and Juyeon additionally talked about changing into energized after starring in Mnet’s “Street to Kingdom.” Hyunjae elaborated, “It’s been three years since our debut. This might have been a tiring interval, however I really feel like we have been standing in entrance of a brand new starting. We met ‘Street to Kingdom.’ I feel we have been capable of mature one step additional via that program. I now have the boldness that that is our actual begin any longer.” Juyeon elaborated, “The energy of that program was wonderful. We have been strongly impacted by it it. It may very well be referred to as an ‘inflow.’ By way of that program, we obtained many new followers.”

Juyeon talked about that he was proud to have created such nice performances via the the present. Hyunjae commented, “It was my first time on a survival program. It undoubtedly stimulated my want to win. It makes you combat for victory. There’s a wierd pleasure that comes from the joys.” He added, “Though the purpose isn’t to win or lose, I obtained the thought that I didn’t need to lose. The vital factor is, ‘It doesn’t matter if we lose, so let’s do what we ready properly.’ The members consolation one another like that. Our objective for ‘Kingdom’ is to do our greatest with none regrets. Rankings aren’t vital. Nevertheless, it would depart a scratch on our delight if we place final.”

Lastly, when requested the place they might go after the interview, Juyeon shared, “We’ve got to go to the apply room. That’s our each day lives. We will’t assist however go all-in on apply proper now.”

