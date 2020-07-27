The Boyz’s Hyunjae To Perform Seated At 2020 Dream Concert Due To Minor Injury

On July 26, Cre.Ker Leisure shared that The Boyz’s Hyunjae suffered a minor harm and can be performing whereas seated through the 2020 Dream Concert.

Under is the company’s full assertion:

Hiya. That is The Boyz’s administration. The Boyz member Hyunjae suffered a minor again harm whereas training. He can go about his on a regular basis actions and not using a drawback, however his physician has suggested that he keep away from doing any strenuous actions in the interim. He’ll due to this fact solely participate in the primary efficiency of right now’s Dream Concert, and he’ll inevitably must carry out whereas seated. We relay our apologies for inflicting concern and fear with the sudden information, and we’ll do our greatest in order that he can return to his followers in good well being quickly.

The Boyz is scheduled to carry out on the second day of the net 2020 Dream Concert “CONNECT:D,” which takes place on July 26 at 9 p.m. KST. Discover the remainder of the lineup right here.

Wishing Hyunjae a quick restoration!

