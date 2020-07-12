The Boyz’s Sunwoo And Cre.Ker Entertainment Issue Apologies After Recent Photos Spark Debate

The Boyz’s Sunwoo and Cre.Ker Entertainment have posted apologies following a debate that was sparked by photographs posted by Sunwoo earlier.

On July 9, Sunwoo shared photographs from his time on the seashore with fellow The Boyz members, which have since been deleted. Debate arose whether or not Sunwoo was holding a cigarette in one of many photographs that he shared. The majority of seashores in Korea are designated as non-smoking areas by regulation as they’re public use amenities, and a person might be fined 100,000 received (roughly $83.3) if they’re discovered to be smoking in such areas.

Because the controversy grew, Sunwoo took to The Boyz’s official fan cafe to apologize for the incident. His publish reads as follows:

Hi there, that is Sunwoo. I’ve one thing to say to The B [The Boyz’s official fan club name]. I wished this house to be one which I share solely love and happiness with our followers, however on account of a fault of mine, I come to jot down an apology to you all. After the competitors program we participated in, I took a brief break and went to the seashore with different members. However there, I acted in a method that didn’t observe the norms of a public house. I’m so apologetic to the followers who consider in me, and I’m undecided how I ought to proceed, however I want to communicate actually to you. To all The Bs who give us love, my valuable members, the folks at our company who work arduous, and my household who consider in me, I’m ashamed and I’m so sorry. I’ll all the time consider how grateful I’m and the way valuable The B are to me, I’ll replicate on what I did, and I’ll by no means make such a mistake or present this sort of fault once more. Since assembly you and your love, I’ve realized and felt so many issues. For The B, who’ve proven me endless love and belief, I’ll work arduous to point out solely my sincerity, my finest, good phrases, and honest and good ideas, and I’ll proceed to work to grow to be a mature one that provides solely belief and happiness to The B. I want to as soon as once more apologize to The B who had been hurting and disenchanted by my actions. I’ll sincerely replicate, reproach myself, and develop. I’m actually sorry.

Together with Sunwoo’s apology, Cre.Ker Entertainment additionally posted an official apology as nicely, which reads as follows:

Hi there. That is Cre.Ker Entertainment. Firstly, we want to apologize to you, the followers, as you need to have been shocked by the photographs posted on The Boyz’s Twitter account. We want to as soon as once more apologize for inflicting concern by not following the norms of a public house, and never solely Sunwoo, however all of the members who had been there with him, all acknowledge with a heavy coronary heart that this was flawed and are sincerely reflecting. Our company additionally takes accountability that such an incident has occurred, and we as soon as once more apologize to all those that felt uncomfortable on account of what occurred. We’ll do our greatest and be extra conscious with our artist administration in order that such an incident doesn’t happen once more. Thanks.

