THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo, Hyunjae, And Younghoon Open Up About The Members’ Bond: “We Don’t Get Jealous About Who’s More Well-known”

In a current interview and pictorial for Cosmopolitan journal, THE BOYZ’s Younghoon, Hyunjae, and Sunwoo received sincere in regards to the relationship between the members and their long-term targets.

Praising one another’s strengths, Hyunjae remarked, “Younghoon is de facto good-looking, however he doesn’t make a giant deal out of it. Even when he did, it will be cute, as a result of he’s simply that unattainable to hate. Good-looking individuals generally face jealousy from others, however Younghoon is unexpectedly easygoing, and he additionally exhibits off his clumsy aspect rather a lot, which I feel makes the opposite members and the followers adore him much more.”

In the meantime, Younghoon shared, “Hyunjae is somebody who is identical on all sides: the alternative of two-faced. Irrespective of who he’s coping with, he treats everybody precisely the identical, with kindness and respect. I feel that angle is de facto lovely.”

As for Sunwoo, Younghoon commented, “Sunwoo is sharp and quick-witted. As a result of he’s quick on his ft, he’s in a position to react wittily to any scenario.”

“Sunwoo is nice at writing lyrics, and he’s very considerate,” added Hyunjae. “He’s fast at studying conditions and good at responding to them. I feel he’s an astute man who’s good at seeing the move of issues.”

Though THE BOYZ has been receiving loads of love from the youthful era, the group shouldn’t be but as well-known among the many older Korean public. When requested if that they had a technique to change into a family title, Hyunjae replied, “Whereas remaining devoted to our primary job of selling as idols, the members [of THE BOYZ] are additionally making efforts to point out our faces in a wide range of fields. There are members who’re training singing trot, members who’re training performing, members who’re doing selection exhibits, and members who’re serving as MCs. We’re slowly broadening our area.”

“If we hold working exhausting like this,” he continued, “I feel that ultimately there’ll come a day when much more individuals know and love THE BOYZ.”

When requested how they dealt with the common difficulty of some members of the group rising to relative fame sooner than others, all three idols emphatically agreed that THE BOYZ had no drawback in that regard.

“It doesn’t matter what we do, the members assist and cheer one another on,” mentioned Younghoon. “We don’t get jealous or resentful about who’s doing extra of one thing or who has a greater alternative. Fairly, we truly root for one another, virtually to a shocking extent.”

Sunwoo agreed, “Really, we’re grateful to the members who turned comparatively extra well-known first. As a result of they’re working exhausting as members of THE BOYZ to get the title of our group on the market. We don’t really feel grasping or suppose, ‘I ought to seize that chance.’”

Hyunjae chimed in, “Even when nobody says it out loud, it’s one thing apparent that’s at all times in our hearts. We all know that each member of the group may have his personal flip, and we’ve religion that even when we don’t get grasping, a chance will come our means ultimately.”

Lastly, the interviewer requested THE BOYZ how they needed to be remembered within the distant future—and what every of them hoped to attain of their particular person careers outdoors of the group.

Sunwoo responded, “I need to remembered as somebody who makes cool music. For instance, like Jay Park.” Nevertheless, he added that he needed to attain that aim as a member of THE BOYZ, explaining, “I’m assured that being a member of THE BOYZ will in itself change into a profession that I can change into happy with as a musician, so I plan to make even cooler music as THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo.”

Hyunjae equally expressed his need to pursue music each as a member of THE BOYZ and as a soloist. “Lately, I really feel much more strongly than I did earlier than about eager to sing,” he mentioned. “I actually need to sing properly. I now have a dream of working exhausting to additionally change into a solo singer.”

Lastly, Younghoon remarked, “Above all else, I hope that even after time passes, THE BOYZ might be a gaggle that stays collectively for a very long time, like Shinhwa. I personally need to hold performing, and I additionally need to hold transferring ahead with THE BOYZ.”

