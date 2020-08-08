The Boyz’s Sunwoo, Juyeon, Q, And Jacob Share Their Biggest Goal As A Group

4 of The Boyz members not too long ago participated in a charismatic and mature photograph shoot with 1st Look journal!

The Boyz’s Sunwoo, Juyeon, Q, and Jacob teamed up with 1st Look because the dance representatives of their group.

Within the accompanying interview, The Boyz spoke about their desires as a gaggle. Juyeon shared, “I feel we’re nonetheless a gaggle who desires of rising in a significant manner. We need to work even more durable to turn into probably the most notable group of the many teams who lead Okay-pop. We need to be known as the consultant group that may lead and keep it up the following era.”

After profitable “Street to Kingdom,” The Boyz earned a ticket to look on the follow-up program “Kingdom.” The group is additionally busily making ready for a brand new album with the intention of releasing it later this 12 months. On August 13, the group will carry out on the 2020 Soribada Finest Okay-Music Awards.

Supply (1)