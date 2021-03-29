THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo’s Accuser Apologizes And Takes Back Accusations + Agency Shares Statement

The person who had accused THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo of school violence has apologized and taken back their accusations.

Previously, an anonymous person (hereafter referred to as “A”) published a post on an online community accusing Sunwoo of committing school violence, and Sunwoo’s agency released a statement denying the accusations. Recently, A posted a handwritten letter of apology admitting to their false accusations. They wrote:

Hello. I’m the person who published the post on school violence regarding Sunwoo. First, I would like to sincerely apologize to Sunwoo, THE BOYZ’s members, the agency, and fans. While in school, I heard stories about Sunwoo’s friends from a friend, and I had prejudice towards Sunwoo and negative feelings towards him. I believed those stories without questioning whether they were real or fake. I’m deeply reflecting on the past five years in which I hated Sunwoo because I turned the arrow of resentment towards the wrong person. After checking the truths of the facts, I learned that everything I wrote about school violence, dating abuse, and more were rumors and clearly false. It is all my fault that I wrote the post while not considering the impact that my post would have. I’m really sorry for causing harm to Sunwoo, the agency, and fans by publishing information that isn’t accurate. I promise that something like this will never happen again, and I will continuously stand by and support Sunwoo and THE BOYZ’s path in the future. I’m sorry.

On March 29, THE BOYZ’s agency Cre.ker Entertainment released the following statement: