THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo’s Accuser Apologizes And Takes Back Accusations + Agency Shares Statement

The person who had accused THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo of school violence has apologized and taken back their accusations.
Previously, an anonymous person (hereafter referred to as “A”) published a post on an online community accusing Sunwoo of committing school violence, and Sunwoo’s agency released a statement denying the accusations. Recently, A posted a handwritten letter of apology admitting to their false accusations. They wrote:
Hello. I’m the person who published the post on school violence regarding Sunwoo.
First, I would like to sincerely apologize to Sunwoo, THE BOYZ’s members, the agency, and fans.
While in school, I heard stories about Sunwoo’s friends from a friend, and I had prejudice towards Sunwoo and negative feelings towards him. I believed those stories without questioning whether they were real or fake. I’m deeply reflecting on the past five years in which I hated Sunwoo because I turned the arrow of resentment towards the wrong person.
After checking the truths of the facts, I learned that everything I wrote about school violence, dating abuse, and more were rumors and clearly false. It is all my fault that I wrote the post while not considering the impact that my post would have.
I’m really sorry for causing harm to Sunwoo, the agency, and fans by publishing information that isn’t accurate. I promise that something like this will never happen again, and I will continuously stand by and support Sunwoo and THE BOYZ’s path in the future. I’m sorry.
On March 29, THE BOYZ’s agency Cre.ker Entertainment released the following statement:
Hello. This is Cre.ker Entertainment.
First, we express our gratitude to all the fans who have been sending THE BOYZ a lot of support.
In February, we announced that we would be taking legal action regarding the writing and spreading of false information about THE BOYZ. Regarding this, we are providing an update on the progress as provided below.
First, regarding the case of the circulation of false information about THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo, we verified once again that the post circulated through online communities, portal sites, and social media was clearly false. After checking the identity of the initial post writer, we grasped the circumstances of the post that disappeared after being briefly published.
After we requested a verification of the authenticity of the facts, the initial post writer acknowledged that the post they published about school violence and dating abuse was clearly false. Furthermore, they delivered a sincere apology through a written letter stating they wrote the post without thinking of the impact that their post would have and acknowledged that everything was their fault.
The initial publisher is repenting for causing harm to member Sunwoo, the agency, and fans, and they stated that something like this won’t happen again in the future, apologizing and promising to prevent a recurrence.
Since the post writer personally and immediately deleted the post regarding school violence and followed up with a sincere apology and a promise to prevent a recurrence, the company and artist decided to show leniency after serious consideration.
Apart from the subject matter, we will do our best to protect our artists from false rumors and malicious commenters, including using legal methods.
In addition to this course of action, the company has continuously gathered evidence material through self-monitoring and emails sent by fans after we informed about our legal response.
On March 26, we submitted an official complaint to investigative authorities through our legal representative, Shinwon law firm. The investigative authorities plan on carrying out an investigation regarding the writers of malicious posts based on the diverse and extensively gathered evidence material.
The company will continue to file additional complaints regarding malicious posts through self-monitoring and emails sent in by all the fans, and we inform you that we will be responding strongly without any leniency or settlement in this process.
We will continue to do our best to protect our artists’ rights and interests for THE BOYZ and all the fans who love THE BOYZ, and we ask fans to actively report to us in order to exterminate thoughtless malicious posts.
