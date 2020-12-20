The Boyz’s Younghoon And Lee Ruby Grow Closer In “Love Revolution”

“Love Revolution” shared a preview of an essential second between Lee Ruby and The Boyz’s Younghoon!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Revolution” is an online drama about youngsters navigating love, friendship, and the chaos of highschool. Park Ji Hoon stars as Gong Ju Younger, a cute and lovable pupil who is set to win over the standoffish and in style Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby) after falling in love together with her at first sight. Younghoon performs Lee Kyung Woo, a boy who’s aloof but additionally playful and candy at occasions.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the scholars keep in school to review for his or her take a look at till night time falls, and so they determine to check their braveness by going to the music classroom the place there may be supposedly a “piano ghost.”

New stills reveal Wang Ja Rim and Lee Kyung Woo getting nearer than ever. They’re seen sitting shut collectively inside a darkish classroom, and Wang Ja Rim places her hand over Lee Kyung Woo’s mouth. And when Wang Ja Rim loses her stability, Lee Kyung Woo catches her.

Lee Kyung Woo is secretly and one-sidedly in love with Wang Ja Rim, who’s his buddy’s girlfriend. Wang Ja Rim had been comfy with Lee Kyung Woo since he’s her boyfriend’s buddy, however their relationship could change after this occurring.

In the meantime, Gong Ju Younger will proceed to point out his timeless love for Wang Ja Rim. Although he’s spooked when he hears in regards to the ghost within the music classroom, he grows apprehensive about Wang Ja Rim who has headed to the music classroom and overcomes his concern to go discover her.

The manufacturing crew of “Love Revolution” shared, “Please anticipate finding out whether or not Lee Kyung Woo, who had at all times hidden his love for Wang Ja Rim, will reveal his emotions on this episode and whether or not Wang Ja Rim will discover how he feels about her.” They added, “The surprising chemistry between Gong Ju Younger who’s extraordinarily terrified of ghosts, Wang Ja Rim who’s fearless and daring, and Lee Kyung Woo who pretends to not consider in ghosts however is definitely simply scared will deliver laughter to viewers.”

“Love Revolution” episodes are launched each Thursday and Sunday at 5 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama under with English subtitles!

Watch Now

Supply (1)