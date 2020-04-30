The Boyz’s Younghoon In Talks Along With Park Ji Hoon For Drama Based On Hit Webtoon

The Boyz’s Younghoon is likely to be starring in a brand new drama!

On April 29, it was reported that the idol will likely be becoming a member of a drama based mostly on the favored webtoon “Love Revolution” because the second male lead named Lee Kyung Woo. Beforehand, it was introduced that Park Ji Hoon was given a proposal for the main position of Gong Ju Younger.

In response, a supply from his company Cre.ker Leisure acknowledged, “He obtained a proposal to look in ‘Love Revolution’ and is reviewing [the offer]. Nothing has been determined but.” If he decides to take the provide, this will likely be his official appearing debut.

Webtoon “Love Revolution” tells the story of affection and friendship amongst college students, centering across the couple Gong Ju Younger and Wang Ja Rim. It has been much-loved by readers for its witty strains and drawing model because it first started in 2013.

