The Boyz’s Younghoon Transforms Into An Aloof High School Student For “Love Revolution”

Kakao M’s upcoming unique drama “Love Revolution” has revealed new stills of The Boyz’s Younghoon!

Based mostly on the favored webtoon of the identical title, “Love Revolution” will inform the story of love and friendship amongst college students, centering across the couple Gong Ju Younger (Park Ji Hoon) and Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ruby). The webtoon has been much-loved by readers for its witty strains and drawing type because it first started in 2013.

Within the drama, Younghoon takes the function of Lee Kyung Woo, the second male lead who’s aloof but in addition playful and candy at occasions. On August 19, “Love Revolution” shared a glimpse of his character. Lee Kyung Woo poses in his faculty uniform and numerous kinds with unfastened ties, hoodie jackets, and a messenger bag, and his bangs cowl his deep, sharp eyes. The stills give a sneak peek of his reserved and detached persona whilst he does on a regular basis issues akin to ready at a bus cease or his telephone.

The manufacturing crew commented, “Younghoon, who’s attempting his hand at appearing for the primary time, is charmingly portraying the character of Lee Kyung Woo, who’s aloof, heat, and playful. Please stay up for Younghoon’s model of Lee Kyung Woo.”

“Love Revolution” can have 30 episodes which can be about 20 minutes lengthy every, and it is going to be accessible to look at on Viki.

