The brand new CBI leader didn’t like the garments of the workforce – the get dressed code modified once they arrived – the ban on dressed in commodity-T-shirts and beards

CBI New get dressed Code: New CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has directed all officials of the company to put on formals whilst on responsibility and casuals might not be allowed. This is, CBI workforce will neither be capable of put on commodities nor T-shirts whilst on responsibility. At the side of this, he has additionally been banned from having a beard.

Within the order issued by means of the Deputy Director Management, it's been clarified that every one male staff will put on trousers, collared blouse and formal footwear and include a correct beard, whilst feminine staff will be capable of put on fits, sarees, formal shirts and trousers. "Denims, T-shirts, sports activities footwear, slippers and informal put on don't seem to be allowed within the place of job," the order mentioned.

This directive used to be issued after some workers weren't observed dressed in correct garments within the place of job. The director of the company took cognizance of this.

