The brand new director of the following recreation of The Witcher, Jason Slama, guarantees that there can be no crunch after what took place with Cyberpunk 2077

Jason Slama has been accountable for the improvement of The Witcher 4 (no professional title but), and has commented that is not going to permit crunch throughout construction of the brand new recreation.

Recreation director Jason Slama, who used to be a consumer interface programmer on The Witcher 3 and lately directed Gwent: The Witcher Card Recreation, has commented that the crunch would possibly not occur”beneath your guard” al respond to a Twitter consumer who commented that CD Projekt Purple staff were subjected to deficient operating prerequisites previously.

“Crunch” refers back to the follow during which staff need to paintings many hours and further days with a purpose to end a recreation on time, one thing that CD Projekt Purple made necessary as Cyberpunk 2077 used to be nearing its unlock date.

I’m tremendous extremely joyful to announce that I’ve humbly been operating to verify the good fortune of the following giant AAA The Witcher recreation as its Recreation Director! Assume it’s essential to sign up for the staff? We have now lots of roles open with the potential for far off paintings shall we speak about! https://t.co/bBbxs0JMmq — Jason Slama (@SlamaTwoFlags) March 21, 2022

It seems that, Slama has some precedent that helps itas he has been in a position to steer Gwent to good fortune with out resorting to debatable paintings practices.

In an interview with IGN for an upcoming article on Gwent, he commented: “When it used to be time to transport directly to new demanding situations, the staff used to be very supportive and able to head on with out me. Other folks controlled to develop and be informed. And once more, in an atmosphere the place I accomplished my final objective by way of pronouncing, ‘Good day glance, you’ll do a high quality CCG with out murdering the individuals who paintings on it with whips and chains,’ particularly making an allowance for all of the controversies what took place with the crunch and all that.”

“The truth that now we have accomplished all that with actually spectacular operating prerequisites, and that individuals thank me for the beef up and what they have got taught me, is inspiring for me.“.

CD Projekt Purple has commented that the following Witcher recreation would be the starting of a brand new saga and fanatics are already theorizing about who would be the major persona. The studio introduced the sport on March 21, simply hours after a fan found out The Witcher 3’s ultimate secret, and did not say a lot else except for that the sport will run on Unreal Engine 5.