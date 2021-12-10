The brand new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer after all unearths Knuckles and Tails, who will seem like this within the movie

As promised, this night we have been in a position to look a brand new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2: The Film at The Recreation Awards 2021, through which we will after all see Sonic’s excellent buddies, Tails and Knuckles.

The trailer starts with Sonic in Seattle, totally settled as against the law fighter. However with Jim Carrey’s Robotnik again in motion, Sonic has to staff up with Tails to offer protection to the Grasp Emerald. The trailer leaves Knuckles for remaining, who, wonder, is operating with Robotnik.

Along with the brand new characters, Jim Carrey will reprise his function as Dr. Robotnik, Ben Schwartz will as soon as once more lend his ability to place his voice to Sonic and Colleen O’Shaughnessey will do the similar with Tails. What is extra, Idris Elba to play Knuckles.

It has additionally been proven el póster oficial de Sonic the Hedgehog 2: The Film, which you’ll see under.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: The Film It’ll be launched in theaters on April 1, 2022 in Spain.