The brand new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi permits us to look Darth Vader (and a lot more) together with a brand new authentic poster

simply revealed a brand new trailer for the approaching Obi-Wan Kenobi collection simply in time for Would possibly 4, together with a glimpse (and sounds) of Darth Vader.

The brand new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi is the second one Disney has launched for the approaching collection. Whilst the primary trailer targeted at the exiled Obi-Wan and the Inquisitors tasked with removing the Jedi, this new trailer provides a primary have a look at Darth Vader. You’ll see it underneath:

Hayden Christensen has been showed to go back as Darth Vader for the approaching collection, and we will in any case see the actor and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan sq. off from the top of Superstar Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

Ewan McGregor has prior to now mentioned that seeing Christensen as Darth Vader used to be “creepy.” For his phase, Hayden Christensen mentioned that returning to the position after 17 years is “surreal” however on the similar time “herbal”, and that he wolfed up each and every animated collection to arrange for the position.

Disney has additionally shared a brand new authentic poster of Obi-Wan Kenobiwhich we display underneath:

Regardless that we’ve got already gotten our first have a look at Darth Vader in some idea footage, the entire disclose should wait till Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus with two episodes on Would possibly 27.