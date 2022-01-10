The brand new trailer for the brand new prince of Bel-Air displays us the darkest and maximum severe tone that the sequence can have

The brand new Bel-Air trailer is right here, which unearths the darker manner that the reboot of the well-known sequence starring Will Smith will take.

The brand new three-minute trailer displays the protagonist as he strikes to his uncles’ area in Bel-Air for a brand new likelihood. The trailer unearths that it’ll be a extra dramatic sequence than the unique, with a bothered boy from West Philadelphia who tries to regulate to existence in Southern California.

You recognize the Banks circle of relatives, however now not like this. From government manufacturer Will Smith and Westbrook – #BelAirPeacock is streaming February 13. ? Let’s move house. %.twitter.com/r6LD6y2yK3 — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 10, 2022

The brand new sequence stars Jabari Banks, a local of West Philadelphia who will play the nature performed through Will Smith between 1990 and 1996. Smith himself stunned Banks with the scoop in a video that temporarily went viral.

This comes after it used to be reported final yr that Peacock meant to transport in a “moderately other ingenious route.” As a substitute, the trailer options Bel-Air because the “avant-garde and top class sequence“It used to be meant to be to start with. The primary teaser, which incorporates a dramatic sport of the enduring theme tune from the unique sequence, used to be almost certainly a clue concerning the route of the sequence.

Bel-Air will premiere in the US on February 13, with out affirmation of arrival in Spain this present day. So we can have to attend to know the way and when we will be able to experience this new reboot of the sequence.