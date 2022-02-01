The brand new video games that Bungie has in construction is probably not unique to PlayStation, what about long run ones?

Sony has introduced that it’s going to achieve Bungie for $3.6 billion. As with many of those big-ticket acquisitions, there are questions on what this implies for the way forward for that studio relating to exclusives. In step with Bungie, long run video games in construction is probably not unique to PlayStation.

Following the scoop of the purchase, Bungie has launched a Q&A record addressing one of the maximum commonplace questions avid gamers and fanatics will have concerning the corporate’s long run. Some of the large questions is whether or not long run Bungie video games lately in construction will transform PlayStation exclusives. To which Bungie replies flatly: No.

“No. We wish the worlds we are developing to increase to anyplace other people play. We can proceed to self-publish, be creatively impartial, and proceed to power a unified Bungie group..”

Bungie is lately creating a brand new saga. Remaining we heard, the studio hopes to transform a “multi-franchise” corporate by way of 2025, which means that Bungie is aiming to have no less than one new franchise to accompany Future 2, which the studio continues to be creating, and which will even stay multi-platform.

The studio has lately expanded its headquarters with plans to “inform new tales within the Future universe and create solely new worlds in IPs to be introduced“, so Bungie’s plans aren’t in any respect a secret. However in keeping with Bungie, those possible franchises can be cross-platform after the purchase.

On the other hand, there may be some flexibility within the wording of the query. The query begs Bungie if long run video games in construction can be PlayStation exclusives. And despite the fact that those will proceed to be cross-platform, that isn’t to mention it is all the time the case for video games additional afield or no longer but thought to be.

The query of exclusivity is essential. Bethesda’s video games are kind of unique to Xbox after the purchase, barring a couple of pre-existing offers that saved Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo unique to PS5.

Name of Responsibility will stay cross-platform for the foreseeable long run, in keeping with the most recent experiences, because of an identical offers already in position, although insiders say the collection’ long run is much less positive after that.

All over the scoop of Bungie’s acquisition by way of Sony, the 2 firms have again and again asserted Bungie’s independence and proper to stay cross-platform. And if long run Bungie titles additionally intend to stay so, the learn about represents an overly other acquisition technique than what we now have noticed thus far.