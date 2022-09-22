The Brazilian economy is growing and inflation is falling, but there is a food emergency and hunger is reaching more and more people

Miguel Barros, the 11-year-old boy who received food donations after calling the police because he was hungry, looks at his house in Santa Luzia, a municipality in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

After two years of the pandemic, the Brazilian economy grew again. Inflation fell to 8.73% in August from 10.07% in Julybelow the euro zone and almost like the United States, where it was 8.3%.

For the second month in a row, the country is in deflation, thanks to the drop in fuel prices and the measures of the Central Bank, which started the cycle of interest rate hikes on time. In addition, last week the Brazilian Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, increased the economic growth forecast for this year to 2.7%, compared to the July forecast, which was 2%. The national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.6% in July compared to June, driven by activity in the industrial and services sectors.

According to the GDP Monitor of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), the brazilian economy grew 3.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, and closed with a 3.3% increase in the moving quarter ending in July. Exports increased by 1.6% and Brazil continues to be the world’s leading exporter of meat and fourth in cereals. It is estimated that the wealth produced in the country was 5.4 billion reais in August.

Unemployment also fell to 9.1% in the May-June periodaccording to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), but informal work has skyrocketed for 13.1 million Brazilianswhich represent 39.8% of the active population.

Perhaps these data can help to understand in part why, despite such a rapid economic recovery, the country is in a situation of food emergency. Despite the fact that Bolsonaro increased 50% in August, up to 600 reais, the subsidy Brazil aid which was the former Lula’s Bolsa Familia, 33 million people, 15% of the population, live in conditions of severe food insecurity, according to data from the Brazilian Network for Research on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security (PENSSAN). In total, adding people with medium and mild food insecurity, there are 125 million Brazilians who may have problems eating every day.

A community kitchen in Rio de Janeiro (REUTERS/Lucas Landau/File)

“This economic growth has not even touched the poor part of the population,” he explains to Infobae Jose Graziano da Silva, former Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and former Minister of Food Security in the first Lula government. “There was no real reduction in the price of food, except for seasonal fruits and vegetables and meat, but due to export restrictions. The poor cannot access food as they should”.

Last month, Brazil was shocked by the news of an 11-year-old boy from Belo Horizonte who called the police for help because there was nothing to eat in his house.

The hunger emergency is high in the north and northeast of Brazil, with the states of Alagoa, Piauí and Amapá leading this sad ranking. But things are not going well in the country’s richest state, São Paulo, either. Despite a GDP of 2,348 billion reais, there are almost 7 million people who go hungry.

However, Economy Minister Guedes yesterday questioned these figures at an event in São Paulo. “33 million people who go hungry is a lie”, he said, “we are transferring 1.5% of GDP to the poorest with the aid from Brazil, three times more than what they received before”.

The issue of hunger is, therefore, one of the crucial points of this electoral campaign. In an interview with the radio station Young Bread Bolsonaro stated: “Have you seen someone asking for bread at the bakery’s checkout? not seen Are there people who have a bad time? Yes, but whoever is on the poverty line, going hungry, because there must be people going hungry, can ask for subsidies”.

For his part, Lula has made one of the key points of his electoral communication that of wanting to put food on the plates of Brazilians. In his interview as a candidate with the chain Globo TVsaid “people should be able to eat a roast, eat a picaña and drink a beer again”. In his first term, the former president created the Fome Zero (“Zero Hunger”) program in 2003, which in just 10 years took Brazil off the hunger map. It was a program that influenced the formulation of the UN Millennium Goals so much that, later, in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, goal number two was rightly called “Zero Hunger”.

Daniela dos Santos prepares a meal in downtown São Paulo. (Victor Moriyama/The New York Times/File)

But the cuts in public policies of the last two governments, the suppression of the National Council for Food and Nutritional Security (Consea) and the Ministry of Agrarian Development, which focused on supporting family farming, have dismantled throughout the years this success and have set Brazil back.

“We need -explains Graziano, who is now director of the Fome Zero Institute- that the fight against hunger is the highest priority. The country needs a new ‘Zero Hunger’ program, a kind of ‘Fome 2.0’ that fights not only against hunger but also against malnutrition. Obesity is growing among the poorest classes and among children. It is precisely for them that an emergency program is necessary, starting with school feeding, which is often the only meal of the day.”

Since 2017, the funds have been frozen and the snack is usually reduced to a few calories, just like twenty years ago, before the “Zero Hunger” revolution.

