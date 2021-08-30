The bride leaving after the marriage were given swept away within the flood, many extra died, the groom stored

Hyderabad: 5 other folks, together with a bride, have been washed away within the floods in Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts of Telangana. 3 our bodies were recovered from Thimmapur phase of Marpalli mandal, whilst the seek for the fourth is on. A automobile wearing six other folks, together with a newly wed couple, were given caught in flood waters whilst crossing a drain on Sunday evening. Locals rescued the groom Nawaz Reddy and his sister Radhamma when they opened the auto door and entered the movement. Police team of workers with the assistance of fishermen and divers retrieved the our bodies of 3 other folks. They have got been known as bride Pravalika, groom’s sister Shruti and motive force Raghuvendra Reddy. A seek is on for a boy who had were given rainy.Additionally Learn – Thalaivii New Tune: ‘Thalivi’ new music ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ launched, see Kangana’s chemistry with Arvind Swamy

Nawaz Reddy and Pravalika were given married on 26 August. After marriage, the couple went to Mominpet with their kinfolk on Sunday. That they had left for Ravulapally village on Sunday night time. Despite the fact that the flood water was once flowing from the drain because of incessant rains within the space, the auto motive force went forward as he was once assured that the automobile may just move it with none drawback. Alternatively, the auto were given caught within the flood waters and 4 other folks in it have been washed away.

In a an identical incident, a automobile was once washed away in flood waters in Kothapalli drain of Shankarpalli mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday evening. A 70-year-old guy died, whilst 4 others controlled to avoid wasting themselves. The police recovered Venkataiya's frame on Monday. He along side 4 others was once returning to his village Yenkthala after attending a marriage in Kaunkutla village of Chevella mandal. When the auto were given caught within the river, 4 other folks in it controlled to get out of the automobile and reached safely. Alternatively, Venkatiah was once swept away via a automobile.