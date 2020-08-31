The bride married by hiding the HIV victim, the bride also got infected then reached the police station, then…

Jind (Haryana): A person secretly married to become infected with HIV and later his wife also got infected. On the complaint of the victim, the women police station has registered a case against four people, including husband, under various sections including cheating, dowry harassment. Also Read – Coronavirus in Delhi latest update: In Delhi, the number of infected crosses 94 thousand, now antigen test will also be done outside the Containment Zone

According to the complaint made by the woman, she was married to a young man resident of Kaithal last year. After marriage, the in-laws started harassing her for dowry. During this time, his health deteriorated and during investigation, it was found that HIV has been infected. It was later discovered that her husband was HIV-infected even before marriage. After this, the in-laws showed fear of the society and asked them to keep quiet and at the same time threatened to suffer the consequences.

On the complaint of the victim, the police station of the woman police has registered a case against four people including her husband, sister-in-law, father-in-law, under various sections including cheating, cheating in amanat, dowry harassment. Sheela Devi, woman police station in-charge, said that after the complaint, a case has been registered against four people, including her husband, and further investigation is being done.