The brilliant performance of Carlos Acevedo when saving a penalty against Cruz Azul

The first 45 minutes of the match between Blue Cross and Santos Laguna left some surprises on the pitch Aztec stadium because the visiting team left at halftime with the minimum advantage on the scoreboard. But the most outstanding thing was the participation of Charles Acevedo. The goalkeeper of the Warriors He starred in a series of saves that prevented the tying goal.

In a fraction of five secondsthe 25-year-old goalkeeper saved four dangerous plays on goal. Despite the fact that the ball was very close to his goal, Acevedo hit each of the shots to finally keep the ball and thus prevent Machine will even the score.

It all started when the whistler decreed the maximum penalty against Santos. Around minute 20 the referee scored penal in favor of cement workers for an infraction committed inside the small area. Uriel Antuna he was the one in charge of collecting the infraction; he outlined himself to collect the shot, he took his time to mislead Torreón’s goalkeeper, but his strategy failed.

The ball shot to the left side of Carlos, who guessed the trajectory and leaned back to prevent the goal. The ball bounced out and in a second chance, Antuna faced the goalkeeper to conclude in a goal.

During Uriel Antuna’s second charge he went in the opposite direction and the ball headed to the right side. But in one Acevedo’s timely reaction, reached to prevent the annotation; With a slap, the Santos Laguna goalkeeper defended the goal from him.

The play was not over yet the ball was loose and there was a third try to make an annotation in favor of the celestial. The series of rebounds caused the ball to remain Raphael Read. Located near the right post, he hit the ball, but without noticing it, Acevedo was already in the area and again rejected the goal.

Finally, the last bounce and fourth shot Brayan Angulo charged it. With the intention of ending the series of rebounds, he hit the ball, however, Acevedo again he was right in the direction of the ball and was able to stay with him to finally end the danger of a draw.

His own companions applauded the action of Charles Acevedo because he showed forcefulness in each of the rebounds.

For the rest of the first half, Acevedo defended his goal and kept a clean sheet until the first half break. The fans recognized his effort in the first 45 minutes, however, the advantage for the lagoons It finished at minute 63 because that was when they equalized.

The cement workers they put together an offensive play and sent a center to the small area; with a header Ignacio Rivero He crossed the path of the ball and nailed the ball in the arc of the goal. So the score was tied 1 – 1.

The complementary part of the game favored the visitors; although they lost the advantage with the goal of Nacho Rivero, in the last minutes of the match, recovered and managed to get the victory they needed to show an improved version of the club.

Al minute 94, Javier Medina He received the ball and went in front of Jesús Corona’s goal, hit it and ended up scoring. Due to the bounce of the ball, Chuy did not react in time and allowed the goal that gave him the victory to Saints.

With this, the lagoons they added their first victory of the Grita México 2022 tournament and thus keep five points. Although the result did not help them get out of the bottom of the table, they did show a different version from the output of Pedro Caixinha.

