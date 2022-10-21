The British Conservative Party began the electoral campaign to choose the successor of Liz Truss

The British Conservative Party started the electoral campaign to choose the successor of Liz Truss

The Conservative Party British opened this Friday a frantic campaign to find a successor to the prime minister Pike Trussalthough the opposition calls for elections to end months of political chaos.

After 44 days in office, marked by an economic crisis triggered especially by her own decisions, the conservative leader announced her resignation on Thursday.

Truss admitted that she cannot “fulfill the mandate” for which she was elected by the “tories”, after having abandoned her controversial package of massive tax cuts and facing a rebellion among her deputies.

Truss succeeded Boris Johnson on September 6 after a several-week campaign against the other Conservative challenger Rishi Sunakand promised profound reforms in the face of the rising cost of living in the country.

His old rival and former finance minister, who had warned of the disastrous consequences of his fiscal plan, quickly emerged among the favorites to take his place.

Also among the applicants Boris Johnsondespite the scandals of his mandate and his low public popularity when leaving Downing Street.

Other potential candidates kept a low profile in the hours after party officials Thursday outlined the process for choosing a new leader on Oct. 28.

The supporters of Sunak and Johnson quickly extolled their respective merits, while top party leaders such as Penny Mordaunt or Ben Wallace weighed their decision.

Others, like the new finance minister, Jeremy HuntThey refused to apply.

Former minister Tim Loughton called on Sunak, Mordaunt, Hunt and Wallace to agree on a unity candidate to “return to some degree of normality”.

Other contenders may include representatives of the party’s far right wing such as Suella Braverman, whose resignation as home secretary on Wednesday precipitated Truss’s downfall.

The Brexit right wing and other factions of the Conservatives “need to put all these egos to rest” and work together in the face of the dire economic situation, Loughton told the radio. BBC.

“We need a united and talented government of adults who join forces and straighten the course,” he insisted.

Applicants have no time to lose. Before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, they must obtain the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs.

This limits the race to a maximum of three candidates, as there are only 357 Conservatives on the House of Commons.

These representatives will hold two votes: the first will reduce the election to two candidates and the second will serve as an indication to the party members about the preferred option of the deputies.

So, unless the parliamentarians align themselves with a single candidate, they will be the members of the Conservative Party those who settle the issue in a telematic vote next week.

The Labor Party and other opposition formations claimed that the Conservatives were underestimating the electorate.

Labor leader, Keir Starmercalled for an early general election, two years ahead of schedule, and said the UK “cannot have another experiment at the helm of the party.”

“This is not just a soap opera at the head of the Tory party; it is doing great damage to the reputation of our country” and to the lives of the population, he said.

Many commentators predict that the winners of the Conservative fights will be Labor, who currently lead the polls.

“If you are the Conservative Party, you have to trust that you have hit rock bottom and the only direction from here is up,” said Tim Bale, a political scientist at Queen Mary University of London.

The Friday editions of the newspapers Telegraph, Sun y Daily Express they discussed Johnson’s options.

For Bale, his return “would be the final joke that the Conservative Party tried to play on the country and the country is not going to laugh.”

“We have to get out of the hole that the Tories have put us in. This probably means a change of government,” he told the news agency. AFP.

The newspaper Daily Mirrorleaning to the left, was categorical: “General elections now.”

