The British intelligence official indicated that Russia is running out of weapons and troops

An officer walks past destroyed Russian tanks and vehicles in Lyman (Reuters)

Russia is running out of weapons, allies and troops while the regime of its president, Vladimir Putin is increasingly “desperate”Jeremy Fleming, head of the British intelligence, security and cybersecurity services agency, said on Tuesday. GCHQ.

According to this official, Moscow would continue to have “a very capable military machine” despite the aforementioned shortcomings, although it is being worn by the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian president launched a missile offensive against several Ukrainian cities on Monday, such as kyiv, and on Tuesday he again bombed several cities.

Speaking to the broadcaster Radio 4Fleming said he hoped the UK would see “indicators” from Russia if that country chose to resort to a nuclear weapons deployment, which would be a “catastrophe.”

“I think Russia is running out of ammunition, it is clearly running out of friends and we have seen from the mobilization statement that it is running short of troops.”, he pointed. The head of the UK intelligence agency also considered that in Moscow they are “concerned about the state of their military machinery.”

Remains of the Russian withdrawal in Donetsk (Reuters)

“The word that I have used is desperate and we can see desperation at many levels within Russian society and within the Russian military machine.Fleming observed. Despite the problems that, according to this, Moscow would now face, Putin also has “deep reserves” within his military, judging by coordinated attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday.

Asked about the possibility that Putin might consider using nuclear weaponryAs he has once insinuated, Fleming warned that “any talk about nuclear weapons is very dangerous and you have to be very careful how you talk about it.”

The day before, Putin threatened to launch new massive bombardments against Ukrainian cities if kyiv perpetrates major “terrorist attacks” in Russia, such as the attack that damaged the Crimean bridge on Saturday, considered one of his magnum opuses. ”With his actions, the kyiv regime sided with the international terrorist formations, with the most hateful groups. Leaving such crimes unanswered is no longer possible,” the Kremlin chief said at the opening of a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

(With information from EFE)

